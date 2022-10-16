Sky Sports Commentator Sends Classy Message To Sergio Garcia

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To say Sergio Garcia's past fortnight has been dramatic is a slight understatement. At the beginning of October, the Spaniard extinguished any hopes of Ryder Cup selection after he missed the deadline for the Mallorca Open, with Garcia then reportedly fined for failing to provide a medical explanation for his BMW PGA Championship withdrawal.

However, despite jumping ship to LIV Golf, just like a number of his fellow Ryder Cup teammates, Garcia is still a true legend of the game, something that Sky Sports commentator, Ewen Murray, summed up rather poignantly via Twitter.

Tweeting on Saturday evening, Murray said: "@TheSergioGarcia Sergio, you received an invite to the @DPWorldTour in Madrid at 14 yrs of age. We rejoiced 5yrs later with your 1st win in Ireland, your Masters victory and record pts in the Ryder Cup. You were indeed loved by many good golfers, more importantly, great people."

Following the tweet, Garcia spotted the classy message, with the 42-year-old responding "Thank you @mrewanmurray. Appreciate the respect and thought on this."

After the second round of the final LIV Golf individual event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Garcia revealed that "it doesn't look like" he'll be returning to the DP World Tour anytime soon, with the Spaniard stating: "At the end of the day I want to play where people want me, where people are excited to have me, and where I feel like I'm welcome and loved. Right now that's here, that's at LIV, and I'm very excited about that."

Garcia has featured in all of the Saudi-backed series events (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no denying that he is a legend of the European and global game. Not only is Garcia Team Europe's highest ever point scorer in the Ryder Cup, he is also an 11-time PGA Tour and 16-time DP World Tour winner.

However, following outbursts at both the Wells Fargo Championship and the BMW International Open, some players and individuals in the golf world seemed to lose respect for him, with Robert MacIntyre tweeting: "Amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life," following Garcia's rage at the International Open, where he said "this tour (DP World) is s***, you're all f****d."