ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

After the drama of the second women’s Major of the year, the US Women’s Open, the LPGA Tour’s ShopRite LPGA Classic comes from New Jersey, a tournament that it is played over 54 holes rather than the more typical 72.

Last week’s event at Lancaster Country Club had the biggest purse in the history of the women’s game, $12m, and even though many of the players who competed in the Major are making the trip to New Jersey’s Bay Course at Seaview, they will be teeing it up for the chance to win far less.

The LPGA Tour season has a record prize fund, but this week’s event is among the smaller payouts on offer, with players competing for a total purse of $1.75m, the same as the 2023 tournament.

Back then, 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai won the tournament to earn a first prize of $262,500 ahead of Hyo Joo Kim, who won $165,070 for her efforts. The players who finish in the top two positions this week will earn the same amounts.

The winner will also receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with the battle to reach the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m, continuing.

Below is the prize money payout for the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $262,500 2nd $165,070 3rd $119,746 4th $92,633 5th $74,559 6th $61,003 7th $51,062 8th $44,736 9th $40,217 10th $36,602 11th $33,890 12th $31,630 13th $29,642 14th $27,835 15th $26,208 16th $24,762 17th $23,498 18th $22,413 19th $21,509 20th $20,786 21st $20,064 22nd $19,340 23rd $18,618 24th $17,894 25th $17,262 26th $16,630 27th $15,596 28th $15,363 29th $14,731 30th $14,189 31st $13,646 32nd $13,104 33rd $12,562 34th $12,019 35th $11,568 36th $11,116 37th $10,665 38th $10,212 39th $9,760 40th $9,399 41st $9,038 42nd $8,677 43rd $8,314 44th $7,953 45th $7,682 46th $7,410 47th $7,139 48th $6,868 49th $6,597 50th $6,326 51st $6,146 52nd $5,965 53rd $5,783 54th $5,604 55th $5,422 56th $5,241 57th $5,061 58th $4,880 59th $4,700 60th $4,519 61st $4,429 62nd $4,337 63rd $4,248 64th $4,158 65th $4,066

Who Are The Star Names In The ShopRite LPGA Classic?

US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso is participating (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashleigh Buhai defends her title, while others in the field who have lifted the trophy include Brooke Henderson, who won in 2022, and 2018 champion Annie Park. Two-time winners Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis also play.

Jin Young Ko, who has two Major victories, is also in the field as she looks for her first win since the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup, while other big names in the field include Yuka Saso, who claimed her second US Women’s Open victory last week, and Atthaya Thitikul, who had a brief spell at the top of the world rankings in 2023.

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoka plays too, along with 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai champion Angel Yin, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green and Megan Khang, who claimed her maiden LPGA Tour at last year’s CPKC Women’s Open.

Where Is The ShopRite LPGA Classic Being Played? The tournament is being played at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey. It originally hosted the tournament between 1986 and 1987, then from 1998 to 2006, and has done so again since 2010.