ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Ashleigh Buhai defends her title in the latest LPGA Tour event at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey

Ashleigh Buhai with the ShopRite LPGA Classic trophy
Ashleigh Buhai defends her ShopRite LPGA Classic title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After the drama of the second women’s Major of the year, the US Women’s Open, the LPGA Tour’s ShopRite LPGA Classic comes from New Jersey, a tournament that it is played over 54 holes rather than the more typical 72.

Last week’s event at Lancaster Country Club had the biggest purse in the history of the women’s game, $12m, and even though many of the players who competed in the Major are making the trip to New Jersey’s Bay Course at Seaview, they will be teeing it up for the chance to win far less.

The LPGA Tour season has a record prize fund, but this week’s event is among the smaller payouts on offer, with players competing for a total purse of $1.75m, the same as the 2023 tournament.

Back then, 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai won the tournament to earn a first prize of $262,500 ahead of Hyo Joo Kim, who won $165,070 for her efforts. The players who finish in the top two positions this week will earn the same amounts.

The winner will also receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with the battle to reach the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m, continuing.

Below is the prize money payout for the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$262,500
2nd$165,070
3rd$119,746
4th$92,633
5th$74,559
6th$61,003
7th$51,062
8th$44,736
9th$40,217
10th$36,602
11th$33,890
12th$31,630
13th$29,642
14th$27,835
15th$26,208
16th$24,762
17th$23,498
18th$22,413
19th$21,509
20th$20,786
21st$20,064
22nd$19,340
23rd$18,618
24th$17,894
25th$17,262
26th$16,630
27th$15,596
28th$15,363
29th$14,731
30th$14,189
31st$13,646
32nd$13,104
33rd$12,562
34th$12,019
35th$11,568
36th$11,116
37th$10,665
38th$10,212
39th$9,760
40th$9,399
41st$9,038
42nd$8,677
43rd$8,314
44th$7,953
45th$7,682
46th$7,410
47th$7,139
48th$6,868
49th$6,597
50th$6,326
51st$6,146
52nd$5,965
53rd$5,783
54th$5,604
55th$5,422
56th$5,241
57th$5,061
58th$4,880
59th$4,700
60th$4,519
61st$4,429
62nd$4,337
63rd$4,248
64th$4,158
65th$4,066

Who Are The Star Names In The ShopRite LPGA Classic?

Yuka Saso takes a shot at the US Women's Open

US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso is participating

Ashleigh Buhai defends her title, while others in the field who have lifted the trophy include Brooke Henderson, who won in 2022, and 2018 champion Annie Park. Two-time winners Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis also play.

Jin Young Ko, who has two Major victories, is also in the field as she looks for her first win since the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup, while other big names in the field include Yuka Saso, who claimed her second US Women’s Open victory last week, and Atthaya Thitikul, who had a brief spell at the top of the world rankings in 2023.

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoka plays too, along with 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai champion Angel Yin, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green and Megan Khang, who claimed her maiden LPGA Tour at last year’s CPKC Women’s Open.

Where Is The ShopRite LPGA Classic Being Played?

The tournament is being played at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey. It originally hosted the tournament between 1986 and 1987, then from 1998 to 2006, and has done so again since 2010.

Women's Golf
