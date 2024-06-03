ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Ashleigh Buhai defends her title in the latest LPGA Tour event at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey
After the drama of the second women’s Major of the year, the US Women’s Open, the LPGA Tour’s ShopRite LPGA Classic comes from New Jersey, a tournament that it is played over 54 holes rather than the more typical 72.
Last week’s event at Lancaster Country Club had the biggest purse in the history of the women’s game, $12m, and even though many of the players who competed in the Major are making the trip to New Jersey’s Bay Course at Seaview, they will be teeing it up for the chance to win far less.
The LPGA Tour season has a record prize fund, but this week’s event is among the smaller payouts on offer, with players competing for a total purse of $1.75m, the same as the 2023 tournament.
Back then, 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai won the tournament to earn a first prize of $262,500 ahead of Hyo Joo Kim, who won $165,070 for her efforts. The players who finish in the top two positions this week will earn the same amounts.
The winner will also receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with the battle to reach the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m, continuing.
Below is the prize money payout for the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$262,500
|2nd
|$165,070
|3rd
|$119,746
|4th
|$92,633
|5th
|$74,559
|6th
|$61,003
|7th
|$51,062
|8th
|$44,736
|9th
|$40,217
|10th
|$36,602
|11th
|$33,890
|12th
|$31,630
|13th
|$29,642
|14th
|$27,835
|15th
|$26,208
|16th
|$24,762
|17th
|$23,498
|18th
|$22,413
|19th
|$21,509
|20th
|$20,786
|21st
|$20,064
|22nd
|$19,340
|23rd
|$18,618
|24th
|$17,894
|25th
|$17,262
|26th
|$16,630
|27th
|$15,596
|28th
|$15,363
|29th
|$14,731
|30th
|$14,189
|31st
|$13,646
|32nd
|$13,104
|33rd
|$12,562
|34th
|$12,019
|35th
|$11,568
|36th
|$11,116
|37th
|$10,665
|38th
|$10,212
|39th
|$9,760
|40th
|$9,399
|41st
|$9,038
|42nd
|$8,677
|43rd
|$8,314
|44th
|$7,953
|45th
|$7,682
|46th
|$7,410
|47th
|$7,139
|48th
|$6,868
|49th
|$6,597
|50th
|$6,326
|51st
|$6,146
|52nd
|$5,965
|53rd
|$5,783
|54th
|$5,604
|55th
|$5,422
|56th
|$5,241
|57th
|$5,061
|58th
|$4,880
|59th
|$4,700
|60th
|$4,519
|61st
|$4,429
|62nd
|$4,337
|63rd
|$4,248
|64th
|$4,158
|65th
|$4,066
Who Are The Star Names In The ShopRite LPGA Classic?
Ashleigh Buhai defends her title, while others in the field who have lifted the trophy include Brooke Henderson, who won in 2022, and 2018 champion Annie Park. Two-time winners Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis also play.
Jin Young Ko, who has two Major victories, is also in the field as she looks for her first win since the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup, while other big names in the field include Yuka Saso, who claimed her second US Women’s Open victory last week, and Atthaya Thitikul, who had a brief spell at the top of the world rankings in 2023.
Six-time LPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoka plays too, along with 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai champion Angel Yin, 2019 Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green and Megan Khang, who claimed her maiden LPGA Tour at last year’s CPKC Women’s Open.
Where Is The ShopRite LPGA Classic Being Played?
The tournament is being played at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey. It originally hosted the tournament between 1986 and 1987, then from 1998 to 2006, and has done so again since 2010.
What Is The Payout For The ShopRite LPGA Classic?
The prize money payout for the ShopRite LGPA Classic is $1.75m. That's one of the smaller purses on the LPGA Tour this season, and an identical sum to the 2023 edition. The winner will claim $262,500, with the runner-up in line for a $165,070 prize.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
