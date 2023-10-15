Angel Yin Avenges Chevron Championship Heartbreak By Downing Lilia Vu At Buick LPGA Shanghai

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Angel Yin claimed her first LPGA Tour title at the 159th attempt thanks to a playoff victory over fellow American Lilia Vu at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Yin was one of several other players within touching distance of temporary leader Vu down the stretch during Sunday’s final round at Qizhong Garden Golf Club, and a birdie-par finish for both sent the contest into extra holes as 10 players finished within two shots of the Californian pair.

Vu had seen off Yin in a playoff at April’s Chevron Championship, but this time the roles were reversed as the younger of the two rolled in a testing putt from around 10 feet on the first playoff hole to down her Solheim Cup teammate.

In her post-round interview, Yin referenced the Chevron Championship and revealed her delight at being able to take her second chance at closing out a tournament against Vu.

Yin said: “Feels amazing. I got to say, I was playing today and I was like, wow, winning is tough. It's not easy. So hats off to Lilia for playing so well last day again, and obviously she's been playing really well. It's like Chevron again, redo.”

After turning pro in 2016, Yin’s wait for a first LPGA trophy was a considerable one. But the 25-year-old admitted she was not as tense as people might have expected and felt there would be positives to take either way.

Yin continued: “Honestly, just, I lost already, so this one either I win or lose and I've played well this week, so I think it was just much more calm. I was calm before, but I really wanted to win.

“I haven't played well all year, and then like years before, too, and so I think I wanted that a lot more. This one I wanted too, but my mentality and emotions were much calmer I think.”

Lilia Vu with the trophy after defeating Angel Yin via a playoff to win the 2023 Chevron Championship in Texas (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key factor behind Yin’s victory was her sizzling seven-under round of 65 on Saturday - the joint-third best score of the week, beaten only by a 64 from South Korea’s Hye-Jin Cho and Madelene Sagstrom’s course-record 63 on Sunday.

Yin later shared she was “inspired” by watching another sport on Saturday night and was hoping to acquire a ticket to attend in person before departing for her next event.

Asked how the American would celebrate her success, Yin said: “Well, I want to go watch tennis, but I think to get tickets is a little bit hard, because I watched tennis yesterday and I was quite inspired. But probably hang out with some friends. Been doing that all week so good thing I've been doing it.”