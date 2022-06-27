LIV Golf Unveils Three New Signings Ahead Of Portland Event
Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz and World No.2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra have been added to the LIV Golf roster
Matthew Wolff's move to LIV Golf has been made official, with the 48-man field for the $25m second event of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit now finalised.
As well as Wolff, LIV has also confirmed the signatures of Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and World No.2 amateur Eugenio Chacarra.
The trio will join the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at Pumpkin Ridge for the LIV Golf Invitational Portland that runs from June 30 - July 2. It's the second event of the controversial Greg Norman-fronted tour and first in the United States.
"Our impressive roster of LIV golfers continues to grow with incredible young talent and international stars," said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf. "Matthew Wolff and Eugenio Chacarra have both made a name for themselves as two of golf’s most promising talents, exhibiting impressive success at an early age.
"I’m eager to watch them play alongside Carlos Ortiz, one of Mexico’s most consistent pros who along with many of our other golfers represents LIV Golf’s continued commitment to growing the game on a global scale.
"LIV Golf is providing new opportunities for the best players in the world to compete, and our field in Portland reflects that. We can’t wait to kick off our first U.S. event with these incredible golfers."
The Portland line-up is significantly stronger than the field for the Centurion Club opener, with a total of nine of the last 21 major winners, four former World No.1s and almost half of the competitors currently ranked in the top 100.
The 12 captains have been decided, with the teams set to be finalised on Tuesday.
