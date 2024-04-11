Sergio Garcia And His Wife Wear Matching Masters Outfits At Augusta National

The clothing of choice from Garcia certainly turned a few heads, with the Spaniard matching the green and yellow outfit of his wife, Angela

Sergio Garcia waves to the crowd and also dances with his wife
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

At the 2024 Masters, Sergio Garcia is making his 25th appearance, with the Spaniard having claimed his one and only Major title at Augusta National in 2017.

One of the colorful characters of the game, it was Garcia's first round outfit that caught the eye of patrons on the ground and viewers worldwide, as the 44-year-old combined a yellow pair of pants of with a dark green polo shirt...

A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia)

A photo posted by on

Decked out in yellow and green, colors associated with the Masters, Garcia released a video on his social media prior to his tee time, with the Major winner and his wife, Angela, having a joke before making their way to Augusta National.

With such an eye-catching outfit on show, many took to social media to react to it and, it's safe to say, that the golf world was divided by the look, with some loving it and some not so much.

It's no secret that the Masters holds a special place in Garcia's heart. Along with his Major win in 2017, he married Angela not long after the victory, with the couple calling their first child Azalea, which is the name of the par-5 13th hole at Augusta National.

Coming into Masters week, Garcia has showed decent form, with the Spaniard just missing out on the LIV Golf Miami title after losing in a playoff to Dean Burmester. The defeat was his third playoff loss in the LIV Golf League and his second in 2024.

Speaking to the media prior to the Masters main event, Garcia commented on the state of professional golf, claiming that: “I think the game is in a perfect spot. The professional game, maybe it’s a little more separated, mostly because of the media, not so much because of the players. But I think the game itself is in a great spot."

He went on to add: “But the future of the game is those kids that are watching us play, that want to get into the game, that want to play and then maybe become professionals. I think that’s what sometimes people forget.”

