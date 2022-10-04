Seamus Power Admits Ryder Cup Dream Means He Won't Consider LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Seamus Power has revealed that he’s not tempted to join LIV Golf because he hopes to be involved in next year’s Ryder Cup.

The 35-year-old Irishman has enjoyed a solid 2022 and rose to a career-high World No.36 in June, and speaking to the Irish Independent (opens in new tab), he admitted that form has left him dreaming of a place in the European team for the tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He said: “I never dreamed of money when it comes to golf. I love playing golf. I love the level of accomplishment and the personal reward you get. There’s no guarantee you are ever going to make a Ryder Cup, but at least you can set it out as a huge goal and something you’ve always dreamed of. There was no way I was going to give up on that.”

While some players who would be eligible for the tournament, including Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, have put their chances of making the team at risk by playing in the Saudi-backed Series, that wasn’t a chance Power was willing to take. He said: “If you signed up it would be like being in Purgatory – a well-paid Purgatory, yes – but you’d be there in January with 14 events to play and nothing more.

"I feel like I’ve just had my best couple of years and I want to see where it takes me which is hopefully to Ryder Cups and into more Majors. I wasn’t one of the guys they were throwing numbers at. The unknowns around the Ryder Cup and the Majors, for me that’s too much risk and too much to give up.”

Despite his burning ambition, Power admitted that making the team may still be a long shot given the calibre of player standing in his way. He said: “Guys like Rory, Rahm and Hovland eat up world ranking points and the fact I won’t play as much in Europe means realistically for someone like me, you’re probably going to be looking towards a pick. But you want to do the right things and make sure you’ve done everything to be in the best spot for a pick.”

Nevertheless, that’s a situation he’s comfortable with – and he’s confident that if his excellent form continues, there’s no reason he can’t be in with a good chance. He said: “Every European just dreams of playing the Ryder Cup. It won’t be at the back of my mind but right at the forefront of my mind for the next 12 months so hopefully I can play good golf and give myself a chance to make that team. If I can get high enough in the world rankings, it almost forces their hand into picking you. It’d be some spectacle to be a part of.”

Power is in the field for the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open taking place this week at TPC Summerlin.