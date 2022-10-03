How Can I Play TPC Summerlin?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas takes full advantage of its rugged Nevada Desert terrain to combine a stern test of any player with breathtaking scenery.

The course was designed by Bobby Weed in consultation with Fuzzy Zoeller and opened in 1991. Nowadays, it's the regular host of the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open. Formerly known as the Las Vegas Invitational, it was that tournament held at the same course where Tiger Woods won his first PGA Tour event in 1996.

Woods' maiden win isn't the only piece of history attributed to the course, though, The 17th is the scene of another PGA Tour first. In 2010, Jonathan Byrd was embroiled in a three-man playoff in the Shriners Children’s Open. After the first three playoff holes finished tied, he hit the first walk-off ace in the Tour’s history to win the trophy. A plaque at the hole marks that commemorates the unforgettable moment.

Creeks and canyons are commonplace against the rugged backdrop of the surrounding desert. Meanwhile, the course has some challenging elevation changes, and players are tested further by the tricky green undulations. While tackling those, players are frequently treated to views of either mountains or the famous Sin City skyline. They would be wise not to let the stunning surroundings distract them though. That’s because water and bunkers are also prevalent while that unforgiving desert terrain lies just beyond the fairways.

The closing holes are memorable, too. The par 4 15th has a green that’s elevated and has dramatic undulations, while the 16th has a lake protecting the front of the green with bunkers waiting to swallow any shot that goes beyond it. After the par 3 17th, which inevitably evokes memories of Byrd's playoff feat, the round finished with a testing 18th that features a canyon to the left and water guarding the green.

The course is private, and there are reportedly initiation fees of between $25,000 and $50,000 to become a member. Anyone wishing to join has no fewer than 11 options to choose from, with details of each available on request via the official TPC website. Members also have access to TPC Las Vegas and other TPC golf courses around the country. Another option is to play as a guest of a member.

