Shriners Children's Open Preview, Purse And Prize Money

The PGA Tour enters the third week of its 2022-23 season with the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas providing the stage.

Despite being early in the calendar, the PGA Tour has already served up some incredible moments, with Max Homa having claimed the curtain-raiser in California after Englishman Danny Willett three-putted the final green from just four feet. Mackenzie Hughes rode the wave of a hot putter at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week to secure his second PGA Tour title in extra holes with an emphatic Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow squashed in between. 

This week, Sungjae Im, fresh from an impressive display for the International Team, returns to defend his Shriners Children's Open title. The 24-year-old fired a blistering final round 62 last year that included seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn. The South Korean posted a record tying 24-under-par total and secured a comfortable four shot victory. 

World No.4 Patrick Cantlay headlines the field and will be well fancied by many this week. The American was victorious in 2017, narrowly pipped by Bryson DeChambeau in 2018 and lost in a playoff to Kevin Na the following year. He followed that with an eighth placed finish in 2020. 

Cantlay's American counterpart Max Homa will be looking for a change of fortunes in Vegas. This is his sixth start at TPC Summerlin and he has four missed cuts. Homa however, has added a new dimension to his game and is fresh from a perfect 4-0-0 at the Presidents Cup and a win at the Fortinet Championship.

Many eyes will be fixed upon 20-year-old Joohyung "Tom" Kim. The South Korean is a breath of fresh air and demonstrated that perfectly at the Presidents Cup, adorning himself with fans of both sides. Not only is he a magnetic character, but he can play. 

Kim became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II with a five shot victory at the Wyndham Championship in August and has since risen to 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking with a string of consistent performances. He will be looking to build on his ascendency in Vegas.

TPC Summerlin was designed by Bobby Weed with PGA Tour veteran Fuzzy Zoeller serving as a consultant. Together, the pair carved what is regarded as one of the most visually pleasing tests of golf in Nevada. It is a staple venue on the PGA Tour's schedule and the host of Tiger Woods' first professional title.

The then-20-year-old, who had won his third straight US Amateur title earlier in the year before turning professional to the famous "Hello, Word" Nike commercial, overcame a four-shot deficit in the final round to tie Davis Love III. The rest, as they say, is history. The victory earned the American a spot in the 1997 Masters, which he parlayed into his first Major triumph. 

Tiger Woods 1996 Las Vegas Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN?

Sungjae Im secured his second PGA Tour title at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open. The 24-year-old fired a blistering final round 62 that included seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn. The South Korean posted a record tying 24-under-par total and secured a comfortable four shot victory. 

WHERE IS THE SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The Shriners Children's Open will be contested at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It was designed by Bobby Weed, with PGA Tour veteran Fuzzy Zoeller serving as a consultant. Together, the pair carved what is regarded as one of the most visually pleasing tests of golf in Nevada. It is a staple venue on the PGA Tour's schedule and the host of Tiger Woods' first professional title.

