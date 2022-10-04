Shriners Children's Open Preview, Purse And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour enters the third week of its 2022-23 season with the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas providing the stage.

Despite being early in the calendar, the PGA Tour has already served up some incredible moments, with Max Homa having claimed the curtain-raiser in California after Englishman Danny Willett three-putted the final green from just four feet. Mackenzie Hughes rode the wave of a hot putter at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week to secure his second PGA Tour title in extra holes with an emphatic Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow squashed in between.

This week, Sungjae Im, fresh from an impressive display for the International Team, returns to defend his Shriners Children's Open title. The 24-year-old fired a blistering final round 62 last year that included seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn. The South Korean posted a record tying 24-under-par total and secured a comfortable four shot victory.

World No.4 Patrick Cantlay headlines the field and will be well fancied by many this week. The American was victorious in 2017, narrowly pipped by Bryson DeChambeau in 2018 and lost in a playoff to Kevin Na the following year. He followed that with an eighth placed finish in 2020.

Cantlay's American counterpart Max Homa will be looking for a change of fortunes in Vegas. This is his sixth start at TPC Summerlin and he has four missed cuts. Homa however, has added a new dimension to his game and is fresh from a perfect 4-0-0 at the Presidents Cup and a win at the Fortinet Championship.

Many eyes will be fixed upon 20-year-old Joohyung "Tom" Kim. The South Korean is a breath of fresh air and demonstrated that perfectly at the Presidents Cup, adorning himself with fans of both sides. Not only is he a magnetic character, but he can play.

Kim became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II with a five shot victory at the Wyndham Championship in August and has since risen to 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking with a string of consistent performances. He will be looking to build on his ascendency in Vegas.

TPC Summerlin was designed by Bobby Weed with PGA Tour veteran Fuzzy Zoeller serving as a consultant. Together, the pair carved what is regarded as one of the most visually pleasing tests of golf in Nevada. It is a staple venue on the PGA Tour's schedule and the host of Tiger Woods' first professional title.

The then-20-year-old, who had won his third straight US Amateur title earlier in the year before turning professional to the famous "Hello, Word" Nike commercial, overcame a four-shot deficit in the final round to tie Davis Love III. The rest, as they say, is history. The victory earned the American a spot in the 1997 Masters, which he parlayed into his first Major triumph.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2022 SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN FIELD

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Derek Deminsky

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Quinn Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kyle Stanley

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Patrick Welch

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

2022 SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $1,440,000 2 $872,000 3 $552,000 4 $392,000 5 $328,000 6 $290,000 7 $270,000 8 $250,000 9 $234,000 10 $218,000 11 $202,000 12 $186,000 13 $170,000 14 $154,000 15 $146,000 16 $138,000 17 $130,000 18 $122,000 19 $114,000 20 $106,000 21 $98,000 22 $90,000 23 $83,600 24 $77,200 25 $70,800 26 $64,400 27 $62,000 28 $59,600 29 $57,200 30 $54,800 31 $52,400 32 $50,000 33 $47,600 34 $45,600 35 $43,600 36 $41,600 37 $39,600 38 $38,000 39 $36,400 40 $34,800 41 $33,200 42 $31,600 43 $30,000 44 $28,400 45 $26,800 46 $25,200 47 $23,600 48 $22,320 49 $21,200 50 $20,560 51 $20,080 52 $19,600 53 $19,280 54 $18,960 55 $18,800 56 $18,640 57 $18,480 58 $18,320 59 $18,160 60 $18,000 61 $17,840 62 $17,680 63 $17,520 64 $17,360 65 $17,200

WHO WON THE 2021 SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN?

Sungjae Im secured his second PGA Tour title at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open. The 24-year-old fired a blistering final round 62 that included seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn. The South Korean posted a record tying 24-under-par total and secured a comfortable four shot victory.

WHERE IS THE SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The Shriners Children's Open will be contested at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It was designed by Bobby Weed, with PGA Tour veteran Fuzzy Zoeller serving as a consultant. Together, the pair carved what is regarded as one of the most visually pleasing tests of golf in Nevada. It is a staple venue on the PGA Tour's schedule and the host of Tiger Woods' first professional title.