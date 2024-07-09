Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event sees its 2024 purse remain consistent with 2023 numbers as Rory McIlroy defends his title
It's the point in the season where British links golf takes centre stage, with several huge names joining defending champion Rory McIlroy for the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.
While many more will arrive in the UK to contest the Open Championship at Royal Troon the following week, some players have jetted up and over to Scotland in order to gain some valuable practice time in similar conditions to the final Major of the men's campaign.
All 156 golfers at the Scottish Open will begin with an even chance of taking home the $1.575 million winner's check from an overall prize purse of $9 million in 2024. McIlroy banked that same figure in 2023 after just edging out Robert MacIntyre by one in North Berwick, with the total purse having been given a $1 million boost from the year before.
This season's solo runner-up will earn $985,500, and everyone else inside the top-22 could well receive a six-figure consolation prize, too. Meanwhile, even the player who ends solo 65th after making the weekend will collect $21,600.
Outside of the Signature Events and Major championships, the co-sanctioned tournament boasts one of the highest total prize purses on the PGA Tour this term.
As far as the DP World Tour goes, however, the $9 million fund is the joint-highest golfers will compete for all season as the Scottish Open is one of three Rolex Series events prior to the DP World Tour playoffs in November. The Dubai Desert Classic and the BMW PGA Championship take place either side.
For PGA Tour players, this week represents one of their final chances to reach the FedEx Cup playoffs, with only four events remaining in the regular season. As well as the lucrative first-place prize, there are 500 FedEx Cup points for its champion. That equates to 8,000 Race To Dubai points for their European-based counterparts. It is also the final chance to secure an Open Championship spot (top-three not already exempt).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the prize money payout breakdown for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.
GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,575,000
|2nd
|$985,500
|3rd
|$590,850
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$373,500
|6th
|$322,200
|7th
|$287,550
|8th
|$253,800
|9th
|$233,100
|10th
|$213,300
|11th
|$197,100
|12th
|$182,250
|13th
|$168,300
|14th
|$155,700
|15th
|$148,500
|16th
|$141,300
|17th
|$134,100
|18th
|$126,900
|19th
|$120,150
|20th
|$113,850
|21st
|$107,550
|22nd
|$102,600
|23rd
|$97,650
|24th
|$92,700
|25th
|$87,750
|26th
|$82,800
|27th
|$80,100
|28th
|$77,400
|29th
|$74,700
|30th
|$72,000
|31st
|$69,300
|32nd
|$66,600
|33rd
|$63,900
|34th
|$61,425
|35th
|$58,950
|36th
|$56,475
|37th
|$54,450
|38th
|$52,650
|39th
|$50,850
|40th
|$49,050
|41st
|$47,250
|42nd
|$45,450
|43rd
|$43,650
|44th
|$41,850
|45th
|$40,050
|46th
|$38,250
|47th
|$36,450
|48th
|$34,830
|49th
|$33,300
|50th
|$32,040
|51st
|$30,870
|52nd
|$29,700
|53rd
|$28,620
|54th
|$27,540
|55th
|$27,000
|56th
|$26,460
|57th
|$25,920
|58th
|$25,380
|59th
|$24,840
|60th
|$24,300
|61st
|$23,760
|62nd
|$23,220
|63rd
|$22,680
|64th
|$22,140
|65th
|$21,600
WHERE IS THE SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?
Since 2019, the Scottish Open has been played at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, just a short trip to the east of Edinburgh. It is scheduled to remain there through 2026 as well.
Prior to 2019, this event has been played at 10 other locations, including St Andrews, Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Loch Lomond, and Castle Stuart.
WHO IS IN THE SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD?
World No.2 Rory McIlroy headlines the 2024 Scottish Open field and will be joined by a whole host of other huge names in this unique event which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.
Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Aberg will tee it up at the Renaissance Club, as will Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Tom Kim.
Both of the most-recent PGA Tour and DP World Tour winners are also in the field - Davis Thompson (John Deere Classic) and Scotland's Ewen Ferguson (BMW International Open).
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'They Don't Want To Watch, They Want To Whack!' How To Get Your Children Hooked On Golf... And Keep Them Interested
Norman Marshall, who runs the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Formby Hall, offers some helpful advice to get your kids interested in, and excited about, golf...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Scottish Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
The Scottish Open sees some of the best players from the PGA and DP World Tours in action, just one week before the final Major of the year
By Joel Kulasingham Published