Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2024

It's the point in the season where British links golf takes centre stage, with several huge names joining defending champion Rory McIlroy for the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

While many more will arrive in the UK to contest the Open Championship at Royal Troon the following week, some players have jetted up and over to Scotland in order to gain some valuable practice time in similar conditions to the final Major of the men's campaign.

All 156 golfers at the Scottish Open will begin with an even chance of taking home the $1.575 million winner's check from an overall prize purse of $9 million in 2024. McIlroy banked that same figure in 2023 after just edging out Robert MacIntyre by one in North Berwick, with the total purse having been given a $1 million boost from the year before.

This season's solo runner-up will earn $985,500, and everyone else inside the top-22 could well receive a six-figure consolation prize, too. Meanwhile, even the player who ends solo 65th after making the weekend will collect $21,600.

Outside of the Signature Events and Major championships, the co-sanctioned tournament boasts one of the highest total prize purses on the PGA Tour this term.

As far as the DP World Tour goes, however, the $9 million fund is the joint-highest golfers will compete for all season as the Scottish Open is one of three Rolex Series events prior to the DP World Tour playoffs in November. The Dubai Desert Classic and the BMW PGA Championship take place either side.

For PGA Tour players, this week represents one of their final chances to reach the FedEx Cup playoffs, with only four events remaining in the regular season. As well as the lucrative first-place prize, there are 500 FedEx Cup points for its champion. That equates to 8,000 Race To Dubai points for their European-based counterparts. It is also the final chance to secure an Open Championship spot (top-three not already exempt).

Below is the prize money payout breakdown for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,575,000 2nd $985,500 3rd $590,850 4th $441,000 5th $373,500 6th $322,200 7th $287,550 8th $253,800 9th $233,100 10th $213,300 11th $197,100 12th $182,250 13th $168,300 14th $155,700 15th $148,500 16th $141,300 17th $134,100 18th $126,900 19th $120,150 20th $113,850 21st $107,550 22nd $102,600 23rd $97,650 24th $92,700 25th $87,750 26th $82,800 27th $80,100 28th $77,400 29th $74,700 30th $72,000 31st $69,300 32nd $66,600 33rd $63,900 34th $61,425 35th $58,950 36th $56,475 37th $54,450 38th $52,650 39th $50,850 40th $49,050 41st $47,250 42nd $45,450 43rd $43,650 44th $41,850 45th $40,050 46th $38,250 47th $36,450 48th $34,830 49th $33,300 50th $32,040 51st $30,870 52nd $29,700 53rd $28,620 54th $27,540 55th $27,000 56th $26,460 57th $25,920 58th $25,380 59th $24,840 60th $24,300 61st $23,760 62nd $23,220 63rd $22,680 64th $22,140 65th $21,600

WHERE IS THE SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?

Since 2019, the Scottish Open has been played at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, just a short trip to the east of Edinburgh. It is scheduled to remain there through 2026 as well.

Prior to 2019, this event has been played at 10 other locations, including St Andrews, Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Loch Lomond, and Castle Stuart.

WHO IS IN THE SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD?

World No.2 Rory McIlroy headlines the 2024 Scottish Open field and will be joined by a whole host of other huge names in this unique event which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Aberg will tee it up at the Renaissance Club, as will Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Tom Kim.

Both of the most-recent PGA Tour and DP World Tour winners are also in the field - Davis Thompson (John Deere Classic) and Scotland's Ewen Ferguson (BMW International Open).