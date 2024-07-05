6 Big Names Joining Defending Champion Rory McIlroy At The Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is returning to action at the Scottish Open, just weeks after his brutal US Open defeat at the hands of LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

As he does so, the reigning and defending Scottish Open champion will be joined by a whole host of other world-class talents in this unique event which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

While everyone involved at the Renaissance Club is hoping to win, nearly all will also view this tournament as a valuable tune-up for the Open Championship at Royal Troon the following week. Six of the world's top-seven are in the Scottish Open field, with the only absentee being a certain Scottie Scheffler.

The World No.1 confirmed after his sixth victory of the season that he would be taking a small break before playing The Open, the Olympics, and the final three playoff events in the FedEx Cup race on the PGA Tour.

Once the Presidents Cup has been completed, Scheffler said he will then enjoy a well-deserved lengthy break with his wife and new son, Bennett.

Scottie Scheffler is not in the 2024 Scottish Open field (Image credit: Getty Images)

And aside from Dechambeau and Jon Rahm, who are not eligible and playing in LIV Golf Andalucia anyway, Patrick Cantlay is the only remaining member of the World's top-10 who will not be in action just days out from the final men's Major of the year.

While global stars such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Tom Kim could easily have made the list, here are six of the biggest names joining McIlroy in the 2024 Scottish Open field.

Xander Schauffele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.3 and 2022 Scottish Open champion is a serious contender to secure another title at the Renaissance Club, especially given he has now picked up his first Major.

Schauffele has three victories to his name in tournaments sanctioned by the DP World Tour throughout his career - the 2024 PGA Championship, the 2022 Scottish Open, and the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions - and will be keen to make it four in the coming days.

Viktor Hovland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Ryder Cup favorite in Europe, Hovland is sure to be well supported by those in attendance at the Renaissance Club. His form has been questionable in 2024, but the Norwegian does seem to be improving on links courses and will not be daunted by the stacked field in Scotland.

Wyndham Clark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark is a winner on the PGA Tour already this season (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and was second to Scheffler at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in March.

Clark has missed a few cuts of late, but as a US Open winner and current World No.4, he will attract plenty of eyeballs to his group.

Tommy Fleetwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood will always be an icon to British and European golf fans, even without a PGA Tour victory under his belt. Starring roles in multiple Ryder Cups have already seen to that.

But if he were to achieve it this week, his standing among golf fans in the US would take a noticeable bump, too. The crowds following the man from Liverpool may only be surpassed by those watching McIlroy. And if they are in the same group... good luck catching a glimpse.

Hideki Matsuyama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is a big deal to any tournament when a Masters champion is in attendance, let alone one of the most universally popular. Matsuyama is set for a rare appearance in Europe, having not played this event in 2023 and having generally struggled on links courses in the past.

A T13 result at last year's Open Championship is one of very few positive trips to the UK for Matsuyama, and the Japanese player will be hoping to better the T83 he managed in the latter of two career starts at a Scottish Open (2018).

Ludvig Aberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surely a future Major winner and possibly the next consistent challenger to Scottie Scheffler as World No.1, Ludvig Aberg is already a huge name in the world of men's pro golf despite only just celebrating his first year as a pro.

Wins on both sides of the Atlantic and a Ryder Cup, to boot, Aberg's rise has been stratospheric. The Swede - who is sensational to watch in the flesh - will garner plenty of respect at the Scottish Open and will be well-followed by fans out on the course.

Scottish Open Field 2024