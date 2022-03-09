Scottie Scheffler Signs With TaylorMade

Scottie Scheffler has signed a multi-year equipment deal with TaylorMade. The American, who claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the WM Phoenix Open before adding another at the Arnold Palmer Invitational just two weeks later, has proven to be one of the breakthrough stars of 2022 so far. The University of Texas alumni has climbed to a career high fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Speaking of the deal, Scheffler said: “TaylorMade equipment has been integral in my career for many years, and I couldn’t be more excited to formally be a part of their roster of elite golfers”. TaylorMade now boasts two of the top-five golfers in the world, as well as multiple-Major winners in the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

The two-time PGA Tour winner added: “I’ve worked with TaylorMade’s team on Tour for multiple seasons and their commitment to getting the right equipment in my bag was a driving force in joining Team TaylorMade.”

“We are humbled that Scottie chose to commit his equipment future to Team TaylorMade,” said David Abeles, TaylorMade Golf CEO & President. “As he has proven with his two wins in his last three starts, Scottie’s game and champions mindset have driven his ascension to No.5 in the world. Our goal as a company has been and will always be to attract the best players in the game and Scottie’s decision to join our team has us motivated to continue to push the limits of innovation across all product categories.”

Scheffler recently introduced the Stealth Plus driver into his bag and saw an immediate increase in ball speed. The American had been playing the P7-TW irons, a bladed iron that was created in collaboration with Tiger Woods, for a little over a year. He will now replace his trusted Nike VR-Pro Limited 3-wood with the Stealth fairway.

The bottom of Scheffler’s bag is set to remain unchanged as he will continue to use Titleist Vokey wedges and the Pro V1 golf ball alongside his Scotty Cameron GSS Tour Prototype putter.

Scheffler is present in the field at the Players Championship where he will be competing for his third title and a record PGA Tour purse.

Take a look at Scheffler's full What's In The Bag.