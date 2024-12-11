Scottie Scheffler Beats Xander Schauffele And Rory McIlroy To Record-Equalling PGA Tour Player Of The Year Award
The World No.1 claimed the coveted title in a landslide vote, with Scheffler matching Tiger Woods as the only player to have collected it three times in a row
To say 2024 has been the year of Scottie Scheffler is somewhat of an understatement. Not only has he picked up nine titles worldwide but, once again, the World No.1 has scooped PGA Tour Player of the Year award honors, making it three consecutive seasons he has claimed the coveted title.
Putting that into perspective, there's only ever been one other player to do so, and that's a certain Tiger Woods, who picked it up five times in a row between 1999 and 2003 and then again in 2005 to 2007.
Competing against Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, Scheffler received a whopping 91% of the vote from his fellow colleagues, as the American added yet another accolade to his already impressive season.
"On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on a truly historic season, capped off with his first FedEx Cup title and today a third consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year," stated the PGA Tour's Commissioner Jay Monahan.
"Scottie took on challenges from the best players in the world on the biggest stages all season, and being honoured as PGA Tour Player of the Year is the ultimate sign of respect from his peers."
The vote, which was determined by PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 events during the 2024 season, was a complete landslide for Scheffler, who led the Scoring Average and Top 10 Finishes statistics, whilst also pocketing over $60 million in prize money.
Amassing nine victories, the highlights included a second Green Jacket at the Masters in April, along with an Olympic Gold Medal at the Paris Games. Scheffler also scooped five Signature Events, including a second consecutive Players Championship title.
“I’m trying to get the best out of myself and that's really all I'm focused on,” stated Scheffler after being presented with the award. “I'm not chasing records or chasing history or anything like that, I'm just trying to day- in and day-out continue to improve a little bit, just go out there and compete, have fun.”
