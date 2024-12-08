Hero World Challenge Leaderboard And Final Round Live Updates - Scottie Scheffler Leads By Two Going Into The Back Nine

Refresh

(Image credit: Getty Images) Thomas moves within three shots of Scheffler. The American's eagle attempt at the par 5 11th just slides by the right side, with Scheffler's birdie putt coming up short. Currently, Scheffler sits at 21-under, three ahead of Thomas and Kim, who has just parred the par 3 12th following a steady two putt. It seems that the tournament is still in Scottie's hands.

There's some high quality golf going on here and, at the par 5 11th, Thomas puts his favorite club, his trusty fairway wood, to the centre of the green. He has a good look at eagle, whilst Scheffler has found the green with his third from 190-yards. Potential movement here at the top of the leaderboard...

Although Scheffler finds the fairway bunker, he has moved three ahead due to Kim three putting the par 5 11th. Kim is 18-under, Scheffler is 21-under and has some breathing room.

On the par 5 11th, Thomas continues his exhibition of driving with yet another tee shot of over 300 yards of carry. Before that, Scheffler was watching his tee shot nervously and for good reason, due to the fact he has found the fairway bunker and will need to chip out.

Scheffler is on a charge! This is so good from the World No.1, who rolls in the 20-footer at the 10th for birdie and to move to 21-under. Honestly, I can't see anyone beating him in this form! In the group, Thomas makes yet another good up-and-down for par to remain 17-under. However, he is now four back of Scheffler, who is three ahead of Kim, having bogeyed the par 5 11th.

We have sand troubles for the title contenders at the 10th and 11th, with Kim finding the waste area left of the green at the par 5 11th, whilst Thomas, who received a huge slice of luck following a poor tee shot, goes long and left of the green with his approach. In Thomas' group, Scheffler follows the longest drive of the day at the 10th with yet another solid approach. The 28-year-old hits the centre of the green and will have yet another good look for a birdie to get to 21-under.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Scheffler leads by one going into the back nine. A stunning pitch shot is followed by a solid birdie putt, and that grip is working well for Scheffler, who gets to 20-under and one ahead of Kim, who birdies the 10th following an excellent approach. Within Scheffler's group, Thomas holes his par putt to sit three back of his playing partner. If you want to check out what is set to be a thrilling final nine holes, be sure to take a look at our free live stream post here, which includes all the details you need.

JT duffs it again! As mentioned, Scheffler is in prime position to go at the flag and, from 60-yards, the World No.1 puts it close and gives himself another chance for a great birdie. Thomas is known as one of the best short game players in the world but, for a second time today, he chunks his chip directly in front of him! It happened at the second and it's happened once again but, fair play to Thomas, who plays a lovely second chip to potentially save par.

Some interesting shots from both Scheffler and Thomas at the ninth... Pulling out the fairway wood, Scottie hits an incredibly low shot to leave himself in prime position to attack the flag. In Thomas' world, he has a mud ball and is forced to hit a low fairway wood. It's a good effort, but he has left himself in a rather tough position to get up-and-down for birdie. Ahead, Theegala is now 14-under and five back of Scheffler, whilst Aberg is five-under for his round and 12-under for the tournament. His round is currently the lowest of the day.

What a beauty from Kim at the ninth, who will need to find more of those to challenge his good friend Scheffler. After laying up with his second, the 22-year-old sticks his wedge shot to under five-foot and holes it for birdie. He goes out in 33 and is one back of Scottie.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The World No.1 just misses his birdie attempt but, once again, it's a simple par for Scheffler, who remains at 19-under. Not to be outdone, Thomas makes an excellent up-and-down to remain at 17-under, two back of Scottie

High class from Scheffler, who sticks it to 15-feet on the 205-yard par 3. The hole is playing into wind, so that 205 is more like 225, but it's no match for the World No.1, who hits a laser-like iron into the heart of the green. After Scheffler, Thomas misses the green left and will need to get up-and-down to stay two behind. The 31-year-old hasn't done much wrong this final round, but seems to be struggling to keep pace with Scheffler.

Scheffler found a bunker from his tee shot on the seventh, and he's made the green with his recovery, but the ball almost stopped dead on the green rather than roll towards the flag. On the par 3 eighth, Tom Kim continues to apply pressure with an excellent tee shot onto the green, but his birdie putt doesn't make it.

Kim remains very much in the conversation. He played a beautifully judged chip onto the seventh green to leave a birdie chance. His birdie putt was close, but it just had a bit too much speed. One hole behind him, Thomas and Scheffler have settled for par.

There's a very familiar name at the top of the leaderboard, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler two clear of 2022 PGA Champion Justin Thomas on the fifth hole, but another player remains in contention - Tom Kim, who has just made his second birdie of the day on the sixth to move level with Thomas.

3 birdies in his first 4 holes 💪 Scottie Scheffler leads by 1. 📺 GOLF Channel pic.twitter.com/Ygu0J6loZRDecember 8, 2024 Scheffler moves two clear! Thomas finds trouble at the par 3 fifth and, following an unlucky second shot from the sand that grabs on the green, he is unable to hole his par putt. In terms of Scheffler, he is faced with a 15-footer for birdie, with it looking in all the way. However, it dives off at the last moment and he taps in for par. It's not all bad news, though, as he is now two ahead of his fellow countryman through five holes.

Bhatia and Theegala both find birdies at the par 5 sixth, with both men moving to one-under for the day and 13-under for the tournament. The duo have enjoyed excellent 2024s and both are showing their form here!

Scheffler holes a monster putt! It's not just Thomas who has made changes to his game of late, with Scheffler changing his putting grip. Certainly, after the first three days it's been working and, at the fourth, Scheffler holes a 50-footer for an incredible birdie to get to 19-under! Not to be outdone, Thomas follows him in after a classy approach shot, with the two-time Major winner rolling in a 13-footer to stay within one of the World No.1.

Thomas has put a 46" inch driver in the bag this week and, not only today, but for all four rounds, it's been working exceptionally well. Driving Scheffler by 20 yards at the fourth, both men are in a great position to go at the flag once again, with the duo teeing the ball superbly. Up ahead, Kim just misses his birdie attempt to go at 17-under-par for the tournament through four holes, whilst Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia and Keegan Bradley remain at 12-under, six back of Scheffler.

Exceptional start from Scheffler, who finds another birdie at the par 5 third to move to two-under for the day and 18-under for the tournament. To help the World No.1 further, Thomas just misses his birdie attempt to stay at 17-under and is now one back of Scheffler. That's a two shot swing in the opening three holes.

The perfect bunker shot doesn't exi- pic.twitter.com/isAAzoVd7TDecember 8, 2024 Cameron Young led after the first round and, despite a 75 and 72 in his second and third rounds, he is currently two-under for the day through seven for his final round thanks to shots like these! He is one of the players under-par and also included in that is Kim, who has birdied the par 5 third via another lengthy putt to move within one of the lead. Excellent work from the South Korean, who has just seen his playing partner, Bradley, bogey the same hole to drop to 12-under alongside Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia.

Woah! Admittedly, that was a difficult chip for Justin Thomas, who saw his iron shot run through the back of the green at the second, but I didn't expect that! Faced with a difficult chip shot, off a tight lie, JT tries to get too fancy and sees his attempt finish just a few yards in front of him. Admittedly, his follow-up attempt was exceptional, but it will be a bogey for the American, who drops back into a share of the lead with Scheffler. Speaking of Scheffler, he has a great chance for birdie to take the outright lead, but his 15-foot birdie attempt finishes in the jaws of the hole, with Scottie tapping in for par.

The leaders both find the fairway at the first and both fire in excellent approach shots! Scottie Scheffler is the first to reach the opening green, sticking it to within 10-feet. Justin Thomas bests him comfortably, though, sticking his gap-wedge to near gimme range and all but a guaranteed birdie. Ahead, both Tom Kim and Keegan Bradley parred the first and, in terms of the final group, Scheffler finds the birdie, with Thomas following him in for a birdie also. Both men are now 17 and 18-under, with Thomas continuing to keep his lead.