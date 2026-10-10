'I Don't Know If That's Ever Happened To Me' - Sahith Theegala Endures Humorous Baycurrent Classic Moment After Golf Ball And Umbrella Get Stuck In Tree
It wasn't just Theegala's golf ball that got stuck in a tree at Yokohama Country Club on Friday, as his umbrella followed suit on the 11th hole
Golf has the tendency to throw up some surprises and even the world's best aren't immune from some relatable moments.
Just ask Sahith Theegala who, on Friday at the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic, not only found his golf ball stuck up a tree, but later, his umbrella.
Starting his second round, Theegala carded a one-under-par front nine to sit two-over-par for the event, as he made his way to the par 4 11th at Yokohama Country Club, the hardest on the layout.
Pulling his tee shot left, the ball never dropped back down on to the fairway and, as Theegala and his playing partners Jordan Smith and Tomohiro Ishizaka walked up to the tree, it was believed the ball had stayed up in the branches.
In the video posted to the PGA Tour's social media channels, Theegala explains the debacle that occurred, with the PGA Tour winner stating: "We all heard it hit the tree really loud, but nobody ever saw the ball come down.
"I didn't really think it would get stuck in the trees. I guess it popped up in the air and just embedded itself in some leaves and branches."
What then followed can only be described as golf being a 'normal sport', as Theegala called a Rules Official over, before his caddie then attempted to knock the ball out of the tree with an umbrella...
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Something that ended with a humorous outcome.
Being told by the Rules Official that he must identify the golf ball stuck in the tree, Theegala then proceeds to look through his rangefinder and, although he "marks a large portion of his golf ball," he couldn't see any markings on the ball.
The solution? Well, that involved Theegala's caddie, Carl Smith, throwing an umbrella up into the tree, with Jordan Smith's caddie, Josh, joining him in the event.
Eventually, after numerous attempts, the caddies did take enough of the tree down for Theegala to identify his golf ball, but only after his caddie got his umbrella stuck on the branches in an attempt to knock the ball down.
Upon identifying the ball, Theegala took an unplayable ball as, under Rule 19.2c, specifically 'Reference Point', it states: "When the ball lies above the ground, such as in a tree, the reference point is the spot directly below the ball on the ground."
A one-shot penalty occurred for the American who, after taking the drop, fired his iron to the left-side of the green, before two-putting for a bogey five.
Going on to shoot a one-over-par back nine, Theegala then followed that up with a two-over-par third round on Saturday, as he dropped into 69th spot at five-over-par, just three places above Aldrich Potgieter, who is at the foot of the leaderboard.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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