European Masters Contender Forced Into Last Minute Equipment Change After Driver Cracks Before Tee Time

When you're in contention to win your first title on the DP World Tour, the last thing you want is a problem with equipment...

For Angel Ayora, though, that's exactly what happened on Sunday, with the Spaniard's driver cracking on the range prior to his final round tee time at the Omega European Masters.

Sitting four shots back of Paul Casey going into the final day, the 21-year-old had been warming up on the range when his driver cracked.

According to the DP World Tour's social media, Ayora would only be using his mini driver and fairway wood off the tee for the final day.

Presumably, Ayora didn't have a spare driver to hand and, with the Tour trucks usually not staying around for the weekend, the former Challenge Tour winner was unable to get one in the bag prior to his final round tee time.

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Ayora would have been able to replace his driver, due to the fact the damage wasn't done intentionally, which is something Bryson DeChambeau experienced prior to the final round of the 2024 US Open.

Although DeChambeau's driver hadn't cracked, he had flattened the face which led him to replace it with one of the many driver heads he had available on the range.

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Under Rule 4.1: "A player is allowed to keep using and/or to repair any club damaged during the round, no matter what the damage and even if the player damaged it in anger.

"A player is not allowed to replace a damaged club, except when it is damaged during the round by an outside influence or natural forces or by someone other than the player or his or her caddie."

Matt Fitzpatrick's driver cracked during the 2024 BMW Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cracked driver will obviously have an impact on Ayora but, with Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club one of the shortest and tightest layouts on the DP World Tour calendar, the driver hasn't been used as often by the Spaniard.

Ranking 13th for Driving Distance on the DP World Tour, Ayora parred his first three holes of the day on Sunday, remaining four back of overnight leader, Casey.