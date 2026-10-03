Major Winner Involved In Peculiar Ball Marker Incident At LOTTE Championship
Hyo Joo Kim managed to somehow land her golf ball on her playing partner's ball marker during the second round of the LOTTE Championship, leading to a rather humorous moment
Golf has the tendency to produce some bizarre moments, but even we would have struggled to predict what happened during the LOTTE Championship.
Hyo Joo Kim, who is enjoying a fine 2026 with two victories, was the culprit, with the South Korean managing to land a chip shot directly on a ball marker that was lying on the green.
Although it's unclear as to which hole the incident occurred at, Kim was seen playing a short chip shot from the edge of the green.
Taking the club back and making impact, the ball was bang online before landing on her playing partner's marker on the green, with the coin bouncing in the air and rolling some 10-feet before coming to rest.
As the ball finished a few feet from the flag, the moment caused Kim to drop to her knees while laughing, as the nine-time LPGA Tour winner couldn't quite believe what had occurred during her second round.
In terms of the ruling, Rule 13.1d states: "There is no penalty if any player (including you) accidentally moves your ball or ball-marker on the putting green.
"You must replace your ball on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated) or place a ball-marker to mark that original spot."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following on from the humorous moment, Kim went on to finish two-under for the tournament and, in the process, miss the cut by a single stroke; this was despite hitting 14 of 14 fairways during her second round.
It's just her second missed cut of the season, after Kim failed to make the weekend at the US Women's Open back in June.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.