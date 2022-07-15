Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Sahith Theegala's Caddie?

A rising star in the game of golf, Sahith Theegala has come oh so close to winning for the first time on the PGA Tour. Given his talent it is only a matter of time and one person who will be by his side when he does get the monkey off his back is his caddie, but who is he?

Well Theegala currently has a man called Carl Smith on the bag and he spoke about how the pair started working together a while ago.

“Funny story, [Carl Smith] recruited me at Pepperdine, he was the assistant coach at Pepperdine, he recruited me, watched so many of my events, and him and Michael Beard the head coach there were two of the biggest reasons why I wanted to go to Pepperdine,” Theegala said

“And [Smith] actually ended up leaving to caddie right before I got there, so it kind of worked full circle that he actually caddied for me in the Korn Ferry Finals, those two final events and got me to the Tour, so it was pretty cool how that worked out,” he added.

We believe Smith actually worked for Cameron Tringale before and he has cited his greatest memory as a caddie as caddying at The Masters. We believe he started caddying in 2015 and up until that point he was an assistant golf coach at Pepperdine University.

Smith actually Pepperdine as well, where he not only competed on the golf team, but received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communication.