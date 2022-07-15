Who Is Sahith Theegala's Caddie?
Who currently carries the bag for the talented American? Let's take a look here.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Who Is Sahith Theegala's Caddie?
A rising star in the game of golf, Sahith Theegala has come oh so close to winning for the first time on the PGA Tour. Given his talent it is only a matter of time and one person who will be by his side when he does get the monkey off his back is his caddie, but who is he?
Well Theegala currently has a man called Carl Smith on the bag and he spoke about how the pair started working together a while ago.
“Funny story, [Carl Smith] recruited me at Pepperdine, he was the assistant coach at Pepperdine, he recruited me, watched so many of my events, and him and Michael Beard the head coach there were two of the biggest reasons why I wanted to go to Pepperdine,” Theegala said
“And [Smith] actually ended up leaving to caddie right before I got there, so it kind of worked full circle that he actually caddied for me in the Korn Ferry Finals, those two final events and got me to the Tour, so it was pretty cool how that worked out,” he added.
We believe Smith actually worked for Cameron Tringale before and he has cited his greatest memory as a caddie as caddying at The Masters. We believe he started caddying in 2015 and up until that point he was an assistant golf coach at Pepperdine University.
Smith actually Pepperdine as well, where he not only competed on the golf team, but received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communication.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Why Have We Seen So Little Of The LIV Players At The 150th Open?
We haven't seen much of Mickelson, DeChambeau, Koepka and co. so far this week on the Open TV coverage
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Open Championship Cut Explained - How It Works
The top 70 and ties make it through to the weekend at The Open Championship
By Elliott Heath • Published