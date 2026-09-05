How A Four-Time Tour Winner Ended Up Using A Major Champion's Set Of Irons At The Omega European Masters
Rafa Cabrera-Bello was forced to use a set of irons inspired by Adam Scott for his first round at Crans-sur-Sierre, due to the fact his clubs didn't show up at the course
Given the amount of travel professional golf involves, there will be times when airlines get it wrong and clubs don't arrive at the required destination.
There have been many stories involving professionals and equipment not turning up, and that's exactly what happened to Rafa Cabrera-Bello at the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour.
Taking place at the stunning Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, the Spaniard made the trip to Switzerland via Birmingham Airport, where his clubs remained prior to the first round on Thursday.
Without his equipment, which was still stuck in Birmingham, Cabrera-Bello was forced to scramble around to find other clubs to use during his first round, with the 42-year-old eventually finding a set inspired by a Major winner.
First reported by Inside Tour Golf, Cabrera-Bello had to use a set of Masters winner Adam Scott's irons, specifically Titleist 681.AS.
A forged blade design, the 681.AS was inspired by the Titleist 680 irons, a model Scott had used for a decade.
The reason why they were created was due to the fact that the brand ran out of original sets in 2005, meaning Scott had a set created that mimicked his original gamers.
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Although the Australian doesn't use them anymore, they are still being put to good use, as they ended up in the hands of Cabrera-Bello, who carded a four-under 66, ranking second in Strokes Gained for approach play.
Following that round, it turned out the 681.AS irons were provided from the on-site Tour truck, along with the remaining clubs belonging to a member at Crans-sur-Sierre.
Usually, the four-time DP World Tour winner uses Titleist T100 irons and we he is now back with his original set-up, as he carded a five-under second round on Friday.
Speaking after his first round, though, Cabrera-Bello stated at the time: "I have a big dilemma, I really don’t know what to do!" in response to whether he would keep with the Scott set-up.
"I will probably play with mine tomorrow, but it’s been funny playing with Adam’s. It made me want to go back to blades again, who knows.
"I try not to be superstitious, but you know, the way I think about it is 'if I play bad with someone else’s clubs, that’s fine'.
"I am playing good with someone else’s clubs (at the moment), but there’s no guarantee I will play good with someone else’s clubs tomorrow.
"If I don’t play good tomorrow, I will always have the question of 'what if I would have played with my clubs?' Again, you can say the inverse, but I think it makes sense to use my clubs."
Going into the weekend, Cabrera-Bello is four back of defending champion Thriston Lawrence, with the South African carding rounds of 64 and 63 to sit 13-under.
Searching for a third victory at the Omega European Masters, Lawrence would match the great Seve Ballesteros if he were to wrap up a hattrick of wins in Switzerland on Sunday.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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