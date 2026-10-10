Baycurrent Classic Tee Times 2026: Final Round Groupings

The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic, with a 72-man field competing at Yokohama Country Club.

After three rounds of action, it's Michael Brennan, Zach Bauchou and Jacob Bridgeman who lead at 13-under, as Major winners Adam Scott and Justin Thomas are among a five-way share of fourth at 12-under.

Bridgeman held the 18 and 36-hole lead in Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nine players sit within a single shot, while Ryan Gerard, Mac Meissner and Max Homa are 10-under and defending champion, Xander Schauffele, joins Sungjae Im, Brian Harman and Michael Kim at nine-under.

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It means we have a potential thrilling final day in store in Japan, where players are looking to earn as much prize money and FedExCup Fall points as possible in the third Fall event of 2026.

In terms of tee times, the three leaders, Brennan, Bauchou and Bridgeman, are the final group off at 2.21am (GMT+1), with there being a two tee start on Sunday.

Schauffele is looking to defend his Baycurrent Championship title from 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full tee times for the final round of the Baycurrent Classic below...

Baycurrent Classic Tee Times: Final Round

All times GMT+1

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*denotes a 10th tee start.