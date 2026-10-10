Baycurrent Classic Tee Times 2026: Final Round Groupings
There's a three-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Baycurrent Classic, where an exciting finish is in store at Yokohama Country Club
The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic, with a 72-man field competing at Yokohama Country Club.
After three rounds of action, it's Michael Brennan, Zach Bauchou and Jacob Bridgeman who lead at 13-under, as Major winners Adam Scott and Justin Thomas are among a five-way share of fourth at 12-under.
Nine players sit within a single shot, while Ryan Gerard, Mac Meissner and Max Homa are 10-under and defending champion, Xander Schauffele, joins Sungjae Im, Brian Harman and Michael Kim at nine-under.
It means we have a potential thrilling final day in store in Japan, where players are looking to earn as much prize money and FedExCup Fall points as possible in the third Fall event of 2026.
In terms of tee times, the three leaders, Brennan, Bauchou and Bridgeman, are the final group off at 2.21am (GMT+1), with there being a two tee start on Sunday.
Check out the full tee times for the final round of the Baycurrent Classic below...
Baycurrent Classic Tee Times: Final Round
All times GMT+1
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*denotes a 10th tee start.
- 12.20am: Ren Yonezawa, Yusaku Hosono, Billy Horschel
- *12.20am: Kristoffer Ventura, Collin Morikawa, Nico Echavarria
- 12.31am: Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges, Denny McCarthy
- *12.31am: Taylor Moore, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jackson Suber
- 12.42am: Patrick Rodgers, John Parry, Hideki Matsuyama
- *12.42am: Ricky Castillo, Tomohiro Ishizaka, Nick Taylor
- 12.53am: Doug Ghim, Keegan Bradley, Michael Thorbjornsen
- *12.53am: Matt Wallace, Tony Finau, David Lipsky
- 1.04am: Takumi Kanaya, Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune
- *1.04am: Johnny Keefer, Jinichiro Kozuma, Pierceson Coody
- 1.15am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Ben Kohles
- *1.15am: Yoshinori Fujimoto, Chandler Phillips, Davis Thompson
- 1.26am: Kevin Roy, Kosuke Sunagawa, Jordan Spieth
- *1.26am: Keita Nakajima, Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith
- 1.37am: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, Michael Kim
- *1.37am: Aguri Iwasaki, Matt McCarty, Max Greyserman
- 1.48am: Mac Meissner, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
- *1.48am: Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Alex Smalley
- 1.59am: Stephan Jaeger, Keith Mitchell, Ryan Gerard
- *1.59am: Sang-hee Lee, Hiroshi Iwata, Kurt Kitayama
- 2.10am: Adam Scott, Jordan Smith, Justin Thomas
- *2.10am: Rickie Fowler, Koshin Nagasaki (a), Sahith Theegala
- 2.21am: Michael Brennan, Zach Bauchou, Jacob Bridgeman
- *2.21am: Steven Fisk, Tom Hoge, Aldrich Potgieter
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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