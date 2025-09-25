$18 For A Michelob Ultra? Will Ryder Cup Beer Prices Dampen Bethpage Black Atmosphere?

Very little about the Ryder Cup is predictable, with either team capable of winning the match and any number of flashpoints, moments of brilliance and heartbreak likely to unfold in the coming days.

While the permutations for the next few days are virtually endless, one thing you can surely guarantee is that the 50,000 fans expected at Bethpage Black each day will bring a memorable atmosphere to proceedings. But could there be one element that dampens the mood, even slightly?

One thing sure to get the crowd going is the consumption of beer, but a look at the prices for alcoholic beverages at Bethpage Black this week could make even the most enthusiastic drinker think twice before heading to the concessions stand for a cold one.

A crowd of 50,000 a day is expected for the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, a 25-ounce Michelob Ultra will set fans back $18, and that’s not even the most expensive drink on the menu, with a 19.2-ounce premium beer costing $19.

Cheaper options include a 16-ounce Michelob Ultra or Bud Light costing $15, with $16 alternatives consisting of a 16-ounce premium beer, 16-ounce Bud Light Seltzer and 12-ounce High Noon Tequila Seltzer. For an alcohol free option, fans can get a 12-ounce Michelob Ultra Zero for $12.

Of course, it is not just alcohol that can help the atmosphere, with the action on the course also a big factor.

On that subject, it is highly likely that we are in for a tight contest, with incredibly fine margins looking likely to separate the two teams.

For example, many point to home advantage as the key weapon in Team USA’s armory, particularly as an away team has not won the Ryder Cup since Europe’s remarkable comeback to take the honors in 2012 at Medinah.

There’s an equally good argument for backing Europe, though, with factors working in the team’s favour including continuity, with just one change from the win two years ago, and many of its players coming into the match in excellent form.

The appearance of Donald Trump on Friday is sure to fuel the atmosphere (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there is virtually nothing between the teams, there’s every chance the crowd will be fully engaged and ready to bring the atmosphere to fever pitch.

Friday’s atmosphere is also likely to be even more spicy than usual for an opening day, thanks to an appearance from ever-polarizing US President Donald Trump.

So, will beer prices being on the high side really affect things? Not necessarily, because there are already strict rules in place on excessive alcohol consumption.

The Ryder Cup Code of Conduct is clear on acceptable levels of alcohol consumption, stating: "Alcohol should be enjoyed responsibly. Intoxication, aggression, or harassment is unacceptable."

Anyone not adhering to that is likely to face penalties, with a zero tolerance policy in place. It states: "Attendees consuming alcohol should do so in a responsible manner. Overly intoxicated attendees will be removed from the premises and subject to further penalties, including bans from future events."

Furthermore, anyone who appears under 30 will be asked to show ID, while only over 21s are permitted to purchase alcohol.

So, maybe the prices won't make that much of a difference anyway. Regardless, anyone who does want to indulge steadily throughout the day will have to be prepared to take a hefty financial hit, with prices reminiscent of three years ago at the PGA Championship, where beer prices were as much as $18.

The beer prices at the Ryder Cup offer a stark contrast to another huge event that took place earlier in the year. At April’s Masters, beer cost just $6 among a concessions menu of more than 30 items, none of which went over that price.