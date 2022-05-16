$18 For A Beer - Fans React To PGA Championship Prices

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fans are set for an unpleasant surprise when they hit the refreshment tents at this weeks’ PGA Championship, with a beer costing up to $18 (£14.75). Temperatures are set to reach a sweltering 91F (33C) when the second Major of the season tees off at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday, and fans will be keen to take on plenty of liquids, but at $18 for a Michelob Ultra or, they might be forced to stick to tap water.

An image of the prices posted on Twitter by @codymcbridenlu caused quite a stir as this week’s refreshment prices were revealed. The $18 Michelob Ultra isn’t even the most expensive beer, with a Stella Artois priced at $19 (£15.51). The cheapest is the Kona Big Wave Golden Ale at ‘only’ $15 (£12.29). Souvenir cocktails are also $19 a pop, as are cans of Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer (a 4% alcohol blend of coconut water and fruit juice) while a glass of wine is $13 (£10.63). Even just a plain old bottle of Aquafina water is $6 (£4.91).

The prices being asked of golf fans this week is a far cry from the last Major, the Masters, held at Augusta Country Club. Prices there are famously reasonable, with even the most expensive beer costing $5 (£4.09) and bottled water just $2 (£1.63).

Outraged Fans took to Twitter to protest at the prices, stating that California prices were being charged at a tournament being held in the Mid-West. “Maybe they’re trying to limit alcohol sales,” speculated one Twitter user, which given the PGA Tour has vowed to clean up the behavior at its tournaments - particularly the Phoenix Open - the PGA of America may be trying to get one step ahead. Another calculated that someone with a $500 (£408) budget would only be able to afford 27 Michelob Ultras!

Here’s How Golf Twitter Reacted

I was there for the US Open 2001. 93 and humid every day. Charged $4 for a bottle of water. I must’ve spent $100-$120 on water that week. Just to keep from passing out.May 15, 2022 See more

The camelbak flask is a necessity. How is this price even justified? If anyone wonders why nobody cares about the @PGAChampionship just put the @TheMasters concession menu next to this oneMay 16, 2022 See more

Hell with the beer prices. People can do without beer but the water is different. Robbery.May 15, 2022 See more

It's ridiculous but people will still buy them.May 16, 2022 See more

That is just wrong…shame on you PGAMay 15, 2022 See more

