British Masters Tee Times 2026: Round Three

One of the biggest DP World Tour events of the season is taking place at The Belfry with the Husqvarna British Masters.

While there was great anticipation for the tournament in the build-up, with big names including Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Marco Penge all in the field, that soon gave way to frustration.

The first two days of the event were beset by adverse weather conditions, with time lost during play and both days ending early because of lightning.

That meant the second round needed to be completed on Saturday morning, meaning a late start to round three, where groups are teeing off in threesomes from the first and 10th tees.

Marco Penge begins the final round on 10 under (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the halfway stage, it's Penge who led the way on 10 under, with 2023 champion Daniel Hillier right behind him on nine under par.

As a result, they are in the final group off the first tee, along with Shaun Norris, with a tee time of 6.31pm BST (2.31pm ET).

Below is the full list of third round tee times.

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2026 BRITISH MASTERS TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

10TH HOLE

BST (ET)

4.30pm (11.30am): Albin Bergstrom, Adri Arnaus, Thomas Rosenmueller

Albin Bergstrom, Adri Arnaus, Thomas Rosenmueller 4.41pm (11.41am): Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell, Angel Ayora

Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell, Angel Ayora 4.52pm (11.52am): Sean Crocker, Tyrrell Hatton, Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Sean Crocker, Tyrrell Hatton, Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 5.03pm (12.03pm): Julien Guerrier, Darius van Driel, Pablo Larrazábal

Julien Guerrier, Darius van Driel, Pablo Larrazábal 5.14pm (12.14pm): Brandon Stone, Andreas Halvorsen, Mike Toorop

Brandon Stone, Andreas Halvorsen, Mike Toorop 5.25pm (12.25pm): Erik van Rooyen, Rikuya Hoshino, Dylan Naidoo

Erik van Rooyen, Rikuya Hoshino, Dylan Naidoo 5.36pm (12.36pm): Daniel Rodrigues, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore

Daniel Rodrigues, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore 5.47pm (12.47pm): Danny Willett, Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow

Danny Willett, Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow 5.58pm (12.58pm): Louis de Jager, David Law, Luke List

Louis de Jager, David Law, Luke List 6.09pm (1.09pm): Daniel Gavins, Patrick Reed, Jack Buchanan

Daniel Gavins, Patrick Reed, Jack Buchanan 6.20pm (1.20pm): Thriston Lawrence, Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi

Thriston Lawrence, Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi 6.31pm (1.31pm): Marcel Schneider, Ugo Coussaud, Gregorio De Leo

Daniel Hiller is in the final group with Marco Penge and Shaun Norris (Image credit: Getty Images)

1ST HOLE

BST (ET)