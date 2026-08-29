British Masters Tee Times 2026: Round Three

One of the biggest DP World Tour events of the season is taking place at The Belfry with the Husqvarna British Masters.
While there was great anticipation for the tournament in the build-up, with big names including Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Marco Penge all in the field, that soon gave way to frustration.
The first two days of the event were beset by adverse weather conditions, with time lost during play and both days ending early because of lightning.
That meant the second round needed to be completed on Saturday morning, meaning a late start to round three, where groups are teeing off in threesomes from the first and 10th tees.
At the halfway stage, it's Penge who led the way on 10 under, with 2023 champion Daniel Hillier right behind him on nine under par.
As a result, they are in the final group off the first tee, along with Shaun Norris, with a tee time of 6.31pm BST (2.31pm ET).
Below is the full list of third round tee times.
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2026 BRITISH MASTERS TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
10TH HOLE
BST (ET)
- 4.30pm (11.30am): Albin Bergstrom, Adri Arnaus, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 4.41pm (11.41am): Jorge Campillo, Eddie Pepperell, Angel Ayora
- 4.52pm (11.52am): Sean Crocker, Tyrrell Hatton, Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- 5.03pm (12.03pm): Julien Guerrier, Darius van Driel, Pablo Larrazábal
- 5.14pm (12.14pm): Brandon Stone, Andreas Halvorsen, Mike Toorop
- 5.25pm (12.25pm): Erik van Rooyen, Rikuya Hoshino, Dylan Naidoo
- 5.36pm (12.36pm): Daniel Rodrigues, Alejandro Del Rey, Renato Paratore
- 5.47pm (12.47pm): Danny Willett, Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow
- 5.58pm (12.58pm): Louis de Jager, David Law, Luke List
- 6.09pm (1.09pm): Daniel Gavins, Patrick Reed, Jack Buchanan
- 6.20pm (1.20pm): Thriston Lawrence, Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi
- 6.31pm (1.31pm): Marcel Schneider, Ugo Coussaud, Gregorio De Leo
1ST HOLE
BST (ET)
- 4.30pm (11.30am): Antoine Rozner, Eugenio Chacarra
- 4.41pm (11.41am): Oliver Lindell, Matt Wallace, Kazuma Kobori
- 4.52pm (11.52am): Joost Luiten, JC Ritchie, Jayden Schaper
- 5.03pm (12.03pm): Joakim Lagergren, Marcus Helligkilde, Joe Dean
- 5.14pm (12.14pm): Yurav Premlall, Matthieu Pavon, Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- 5.25pm (12.25pm): Angel Hidalgo, Shubhankar Sharma, Bernd Wiesberger
- 5.36pm (12.36pm): Yuto Katsuragawa, Frederic Lacroix, Harry Hall
- 5.47pm (12.47pm): Davis Bryant, Tom Vaillant, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 5.58pm (12.58pm): Ross Fisher, Jacob Skov Olesen, Niklas Nørgaard
- 6.09pm (1.09pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Fabrizio Zanotti, Ewen Ferguson
- 6.20pm (1.20pm): Matthew Jordan, Nacho Elvira, Tom McKibbin
- 6.31pm (1.31pm): Shaun Norris, Daniel Hillier, Marco Penge
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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