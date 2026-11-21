University of Miami golfer Scarlett Schremmer has admitted she made an "extremely poor decision" by initially denying using an illegal green-reading book during her LPGA Tour debut.

The sponsor invite was disqualified from The Annika at Pelican Golf Club after using a green-reading book that was apparently permitted in college golf but not on the LPGA Tour.

Per Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols, who broke the original story, the LPGA Tour learned of the potential violation after her playing partners reported the issue following the first round, but officials failed to take action until the weekend.

Schremmer, who missed the cut after rounds of 69 and 74, was disqualified on Saturday after officials received photo evidence.

The tournament was Schremmer's LPGA Tour debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement confirming Schremmer’s disqualification, the LPGA Tour said: "Schremmer violated Model Local Rule G-11, which, per the LPGA Rules of Play Card, is in effect during all LPGA Tour competitions, except at off-site local qualifying events.

"This Model Local Rule requires that players are limited throughout their round to using only the yardage book that has been approved for use in the competition."

Schremmer has now addressed her initial denial in a statement published on Instagram Stories and shared on X by Golfweek's Cameron Jourdan.

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Scarlett Schremmer has posted another apology on her Instagram story after last week’s DQ. “When I was approached about it, I was scared, embarrassed, and made an extremely poor decision in saying it was not in use. I deeply regret that, I always will, and I want to own that mistake.”November 20, 2026

She wrote: “Over the past few days, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on what happened last week and, more importantly, how I handled the situation.

“I had no idea that I had a yardage book with illegal Information. When I was approached about it, I was scared, embarrassed, and made an extremely poor decision in saying it was not in use.

“I deeply regret that, I always will, and I want to own that mistake.”

She concluded: “This experience has given me a lot to think about, both as a golfer and as a person.

“I understand that trust is earned through actions rather than words, and I know that rebuilding it takes time.

“I am committed to learning from this, growing through it, and demonstrating through my actions that I can move forward with greater honesty, maturity, and accountability.”

Miami sophomore Schremmer is 51st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

She has won twice this fall and is also a member of the USGA’s 2026 Elite Amateur Program. She has also twice competed in the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur.