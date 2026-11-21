PGA Tour pro Michael Kim has offered a fascinating insight into the cost of competing at the highest level, revealing that he spent almost $229,000 on travel and accommodation during the 2026 season.

In a thread on X, Kim detailed the cost of flights and accommodation for himself and his family during the season.

How much did I spend on travel in 2026? I did a similar thread in 2024 but things have changed since then. Let's break some of it down! 🧵 https://t.co/Z7S3BwlwgtNovember 20, 2026

Kim had a busy schedule in 2026, playing 29 times across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Majors, and that will become 30 at December’s Grant Thornton Invitational.

Because of his packed schedule, which included non-US trips to the UK, France and Japan, Kim’s overall travel expenses, including flights and accommodation, came to $228,599, albeit with approximately $30,000 of personal spending.

Dallas-based Kim much of that on flights, with American Airlines accounting for $43,699 of his overall travel expenses.

Accommodation-wise, the largest figure, $38,539, went to Airbnb, the bulk of which was for his appearances at The Masters, the US Open and The Players Championship.

Kim also revealed that players generally have to cover their own travel expenses, estimating that 95% of those costs come out of their own pockets.

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Some international tournaments offer assistance with accommodation or flights, but those are exceptions rather than the rule.

In the vast majority of cases, a player who misses the cut at an event doesn’t receive prize money, meaning players often run the risk of their appearance costing them financially.

Kim addressed the financial risk involved when asked by a fan whether travel costs influenced his decision to enter a tournament.

He responded: “It does not. Sure some tournaments are more expensive than others travel wise but if I play well, it’ll all work itself out.”

@trying2lrngud It does not. Sure some tournaments are more expensive than others travel wise but if I play well, it’ll all work itself outNovember 20, 2026

While Kim’s travel expenses were huge by most people’s standards, he revealed they aren’t excessive for a typical tour pro.

He added: “I played some overseas and without those tournaments, it’d definitely be less. I’m going to guess it’s around 200k for most tour players.

"It is probably much more if they travel with family members often for a bigger house and more flights.”

He also estimated that the top players “are probably spending at least 750k on private flights alone plus nicer rental homes during the week.”

Is 200K standard for tour players? I played some overseas and without those tournaments, it’d definitely be less. I’m going to guess it’s around 200k for most tour players. It is probably much more if they travel with family members often for a bigger house and more flights. The top top players are probably spending at least 750k on private flights alone plus nicer rental homes during the week. In 2024 I only spent 93k. Why the big difference? I book all business class now plus traveling with a partner added to the cost.November 20, 2026

In 2024, Kim made a similar thread on X, where he revealed his travel expenses had exceeded $90,000.

He addressed the huge difference, writing: “In 2024 I only spent 93k. Why the big difference? I book all business class now plus traveling with a partner added to the cost.”

The bad news for Kim is that the $228,599 accounted for only 55% of his total recorded spending, suggesting an overall outlay of approximately $415,000.

Fortunately for Kim, his prize money comfortably exceeded his expenses in 2026.

Michael Kim also played outside the US (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American earned $3,101,302 on the PGA Tour alone, with around $100,000 coming from his appearance at the DP World Tour's FedEx Open de France.

Nevertheless, Kim's revelations offer a reminder that even at the highest level of professional golf, considerable sums are spent before players can begin counting their profits.