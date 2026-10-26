Austin Smotherman Claims Butterfield Bermuda Championship In Monday Playoff Finish

High winds at Port Royal Golf Course meant no play was undertaken on Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman returning for a Monday playoff.
Both men finished the 54-hole event at 16-under-par and, in terms of the end result, it was Smotherman who got the better of his opponent, claiming victory with a par at the third playoff hole.
Reacting to the victory, the 32-year-old, who claimed the Bank of Utah Championship at the beginning of the month, stated: "To get the win is the cherry on the top.
"A lot of people were asking me coming into this week, 'what are you doing? You just won,' but we're doing a lot of good things and we wanted to come to a good spot where I have great history.
"It's easy to enjoy this week and that's exactly what it was."
In the playoff between Smotherman and Power, both men parred the first and second playoff holes, which took place at the par 3 16th.
It was the third where the damage was done for Power, though, who hit a poor tee shot and a poor chip to produce a bogey, with Smotherman having two putts for it after he found the green with an 8-iron.
Although he ran the first putt by, the four footer coming back was never anywhere else, with Smotherman wrapping up a second PGA Tour title in a month at the Bermuda Championship.
It means Smotherman cements his spot in the 51st to 60th category on the FedExCup Fall rankings, while Power moves to 68th.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Leaderboard
- -16 Austin Smotherman*
- -16 Seamus Power
- -14 Taylor Moore
- -14 Corey Conners
- -14 Ben Silverman
- -13 Tom Hoge
- -13 Chris Kirk
- -13 Chan Kim
- -13 Danny Walker
- -13 Chandler Blanchet
- -12 Cam Davis
- -12 Luke Clanton
- -12 Isaiah Salinda
- -12 Greyson Sigg
*Wins with par at the third playoff hole
Updates from...
YOUR CHAMPION
THE WINNING MOMENT
WHAT THE WINNER HAS TO SAY
CONFIRMATION OF THE WIN
AUSTIN SMOTHERMAN WINS THE BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
He's done it! The American calmly knocks in his four-footer and that's a second PGA Tour win in two starts for the 32-year-old.
THAT WAS HIT HARD
Smotherman's putt catches the left-side of the hole, but the aggressive pace means it runs by four-feet.
Power needs to hole this to keep the pressure on, and he does just that with a nice confident stroke.
POWER MISSES
He's got to give it a go and, from 20-feet, Power rams his par attempt five-feet by the hole, leaving a testing one back.
Smotherman will have two putts from 15-feet to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
BURIED LIE
Power's ball is sat down a lot in the rough, so much so, you can barely see it.
Wedge in hand, he digs down into the Bermuda grass and pops it out only just on to the green.
It's still Power to go and, realistically, you feel he has to hole this to have a chance of keeping the playoff alive.
HOLE CHANGED
PULLED LEFT FOR POWER
Power's tee shot is pulled left and is lucky to not find the ocean!
Hitting an 8-iron, it lands in the rough and finishes on the mound. It's not certain what the lie is like, but it could end up being a straightforward up-and-down for the Irishman.
THIRD HOLE UNDERWAY
Smotherman goes first and, with his last tee shot, he wasn't far away from where the new flag is now.
The 8-iron remains in hand and, with the strike, it ends pin high and 15-feet left of the flag.
Pressure on Power.
HOLE CHANGE
After two playoff holes, the hole is now changed at the par 3 16th.
It was at the back of the green, but is now six on the front and six from the right. It now measures 152 yards, almost 26 yards shorter than last.
IN THE HOLE
That's such a good par save from Power, who rams the seven footer into the back of the hole to save his three.
Big boost for the 39-year-old, who watches Smotherman tap in for a par.
We move back to the tee box and a third playoff hole.
GOOD EFFORT FROM POWER
Power needs to respond and, from the bunker, he splashes out and watches the ball roll past the hole.
It goes to around seven-feet, leaving the Irishman with a big putt to save par and the match.
SMOTHERMAN TO PLAY FIRST
He has a great chance to put pressure on Power here and, with a putter in hand, Smotherman rolls his putt superbly to a few feet.
That's a great putt from the American, who has all-but assured his par here.
PLAYOFF HOLE NUMBER 2
Smotherman goes first again and he finds the green, but is well short of the flag, leaving a long and testing two putt.
Power, meanwhile, is looking to replicate his tee shot from the first playoff hole, but is unable to do so.
Hitting a 7-iron, it's left and finds the greenside bunker. It means both men will have a tough time to save par.
WEATHER UPDATE
NEAR MISS
It's a good attempt from Power, but his birdie putt never scares the hole, finishing left of the flag.
Power makes par and we head back to the tee box on the 16th.
EXCELLENT CHIP FROM SMOTHERMAN
The pressure is on the American, but Smotherman plays a delightful chip that runs to tap-in distance.
That's the par for Smotherman, who will now watch Power's birdie attempt.
ADVANTAGE POWER
Power is next and, with his tee shot, he plays a gorgeous approach that lands on the right-side of the green and finishes pin high.
He'll have a birdie putt from around 15-feet.
SMOTHERMAN GOES FIRST
Smotherman is up first and, with his tee shot, he bails out to the right side and leaves a relatively straightforward up-and-down.
The wind is seriously blowing this morning, with it from the ocean-side on the left.
WHO IS THE FAVORITE?
Although he hasn't featured in a playoff before, Smotherman edges the odds due to his recent form.
Power is a former winner of this event, though, so this is anyone's for the taking!
WEATHER UPDATE
Looking at reports, it appears the wind is up in Bermuda.
According to various websites, there are 27 kmph winds right now, with some rain. Hopefully it won't impact the playoff, which is set to begin in a few minutes.
WHO WILL WIN?
AUSTIN SMOTHERMAN RECORD
Smotherman has five professional wins, including the Bank of Utah Championship at the start of the month.
The American hasn't featured in a playoff before, though, with his smallest margin of victory being a one stroke win at last year's Memorial Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.
SEAMUS POWER RECORD
Power has featured in one playoff on the PGA Tour, claiming the Barbasol Championship in 2021.
Defeating JT Poston that year, it took six holes to decide the winner, with Power parring the sixth playoff hole to win a maiden title on the circuit.
PLAYOFF FORMAT
The par 3 16th is the iconic hole at Port Royal Golf Club and, today, it will be used for the playoff. Measuring 178 yards, it will be a tough test for the players in the predicted windy conditions.
HELLO ALL
Good morning everyone, and welcome to some rare Monday golf, where Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman will battle it out in a playoff for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Both men finished their tournaments at 16-under and, with the event reduced to 54-holes, it means we will have a playoff for the victory.
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