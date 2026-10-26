Austin Smotherman Claims Butterfield Bermuda Championship In Monday Playoff Finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High winds at Port Royal Golf Course meant no play was undertaken on Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman returning for a Monday playoff.

Both men finished the 54-hole event at 16-under-par and, in terms of the end result, it was Smotherman who got the better of his opponent, claiming victory with a par at the third playoff hole.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reacting to the victory, the 32-year-old, who claimed the Bank of Utah Championship at the beginning of the month, stated: "To get the win is the cherry on the top.

"A lot of people were asking me coming into this week, 'what are you doing? You just won,' but we're doing a lot of good things and we wanted to come to a good spot where I have great history.

"It's easy to enjoy this week and that's exactly what it was."

"I'm still shaking, that putt was not easy" 😅 Austin Smotherman's hard work pays off once again on the PGA Tour ⬇️ https://t.co/v251jreeqaOctober 26, 2026

In the playoff between Smotherman and Power, both men parred the first and second playoff holes, which took place at the par 3 16th.

It was the third where the damage was done for Power, though, who hit a poor tee shot and a poor chip to produce a bogey, with Smotherman having two putts for it after he found the green with an 8-iron.

Although he ran the first putt by, the four footer coming back was never anywhere else, with Smotherman wrapping up a second PGA Tour title in a month at the Bermuda Championship.

It means Smotherman cements his spot in the 51st to 60th category on the FedExCup Fall rankings, while Power moves to 68th.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Leaderboard

-16 Austin Smotherman*

Austin Smotherman* -16 Seamus Power

Seamus Power -14 Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore -14 Corey Conners

Corey Conners -14 Ben Silverman

Ben Silverman -13 Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge -13 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk -13 Chan Kim

Chan Kim -13 Danny Walker

Danny Walker -13 Chandler Blanchet

Chandler Blanchet -12 Cam Davis

Cam Davis -12 Luke Clanton

Luke Clanton -12 Isaiah Salinda

Isaiah Salinda -12 Greyson Sigg



*Wins with par at the third playoff hole

Updates from...