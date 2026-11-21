Golf content creator Peter Finch has revealed he will make his DP World Tour debut at next month’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Finch, a Golf Monthly Top 50 coach with over 851,000 subscribers on YouTube, announced the news on Instagram.

He wrote: “I’m thrilled to share that I will be teeing it up at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open on the @dpworldtour.”

He added: “I cannot wait to get out to Mauritius and compete against some of the best players in the world!”

Finch also published a video, where he said he was “elated to be living a childhood dream.”

He described the event, which will take place at Mont Choisy Le Golf, as “the most beautiful week in the calendar year on the DP World Tour.”

He added: “I remember watching this tournament over the years and just thinking what an amazing spectacle and an amazing privilege it would be to play at these courses and that’s what we’re going to be doing.”

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Finch, who also confirmed he will be making content at the event, invited fans to comment on whether he could make the cut.

If he’s seeking inspiration for that challenge, he can get if from his Asian Development Tour debut at the Egyptian Open in 2025.

On that occasion, he made the cut on the way to placing T50. Earlier in 2025, Finch made Final Qualifying for The Open, although he fell short in his bid for his maiden Major appearance.

He also has had some success in 2026, finishing T6 at the Fairmont St Andrews Classic on the Tartan Pro Tour.

Peter Finch reached Final Qualifying for The Open in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour represents a significant step up in quality from both circuits, as demonstrated by the respective tournaments' field ratings.

A tournament's field rating measures the overall strength of its line-up, based on the quality of the players competing.

The 2025 Egyptian Open had a field rating of 6.10, while this year’s field rating for the Fairmont St Andrews Classic was 3.05.

For comparison, the field rating for the 2025 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open was 82.59.

Jayden Schaper won the tournament a year ago, beating Ryan Gerard in a playoff, a result that helped him become one of 10 players to earn a PGA Tour card via the 2026 Race to Dubai ranking.

Other former winners of the event include Louis Oosthuizen, Rasmus Hojgaard and Kurt Kitayama.

Finch is far from the first golf content creator to test himself at the highest level.

One example is Good Good Golf’s Brad Dalke, who played in the DP World Tour event, the BMW International Open this year, challenging for the title before finishing T30.