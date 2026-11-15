Austin Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?
Get the full prize money breakdown for the inaugural Austin Championship, which concludes on Sunday with $6m on the line
The penultimate tournament of the FedExCup Fall Series comes to a conclusion today with the final round of the Austin Championship in Texas.
It's a new addition to the PGA Tour that's been taking place with $6 million up for grabs.
Some top names teed it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall schedule nears its finale.
As well as the usual trappings of winning on the PGA Tour, there are playing privileges on the line in Texas on Sunday, with places in the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings, which come with a full card, up for grabs.
As with all $6m events on the PGA Tour there's also a sizeable cash windfall for the whoever tops the leaderboard after the final round, with Sunday's champion in Austin walking away with just over $1m in prize money.
All those factors attracted the likes of six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa and Major champions Brian Harman and Lucas Glover to enter the tournament.
Nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar also joined the field with the likes of Billy Horschel, Matt Wallace and Eric Cole.
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But it's Trace Crowe who leads the pack by one heading into the final round, hunting his first PGA Tour victory.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Austin Championship.
Austin Championship 2026 Prize Money Payout
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$1,080,000
|
2nd
|
$654,000
|
3rd
|
$414,000
|
4th
|
$294,000
|
5th
|
$246,000
|
6th
|
$217,500
|
7th
|
$202,500
|
8th
|
$187,500
|
9th
|
$175,500
|
10th
|
$163,500
|
11th
|
$151,500
|
12th
|
$139,500
|
13th
|
$127,500
|
14th
|
$115,500
|
15th
|
$109,500
|
16th
|
$103,500
|
17th
|
$97,500
|
18th
|
$91,500
|
19th
|
$85,500
|
20th
|
$79,500
|
21st
|
$73,500
|
22nd
|
$67,500
|
23rd
|
$62,700
|
24th
|
$57,900
|
25th
|
$53,100
|
26th
|
$48,300
|
27th
|
$46,500
|
28th
|
$44,700
|
29th
|
$42,900
|
30th
|
$41,100
|
31st
|
$39,300
|
32nd
|
$37,500
|
33rd
|
$35,700
|
34th
|
$34,200
|
35th
|
$32,700
|
36th
|
$31,200
|
37th
|
$29,700
|
38th
|
$28,500
|
39th
|
$27,300
|
40th
|
$26,100
|
41st
|
$24,900
|
42nd
|
$24,900
|
43rd
|
$22,500
|
44th
|
$21,300
|
45th
|
$20,100
|
46th
|
$18,900
|
47th
|
$17,700
|
48th
|
$16,740
|
49th
|
$15,900
|
50th
|
$15,420
|
51st
|
$15,060
|
52nd
|
$14,700
|
53rd
|
$14,460
|
54th
|
$14,220
|
55th
|
$14,100
|
56th
|
$13,980
|
57th
|
$13,860
|
58th
|
$13,740
|
59th
|
$13,620
|
60th
|
$13,500
|
61st
|
$13,380
|
62nd
|
$13,260
|
63rd
|
$13,140
|
64th
|
$13,020
|
65th
|
$12,900
|
66th
|
$12,780
|
67th
|
$12,660
|
68th
|
$12,540
|
69th
|
$12,420
|
70th
|
$12,300
|
71st
|
$12,180
|
72nd
|
$12,060
|
73rd
|
$11,940
|
74th
|
$11,820
|
75th
|
$11,700
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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