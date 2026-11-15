Austin Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?

The penultimate tournament of the FedExCup Fall Series comes to a conclusion today with the final round of the Austin Championship in Texas.

It's a new addition to the PGA Tour that's been taking place with $6 million up for grabs.

Some top names teed it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall schedule nears its finale.

As well as the usual trappings of winning on the PGA Tour, there are playing privileges on the line in Texas on Sunday, with places in the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings, which come with a full card, up for grabs.

As with all $6m events on the PGA Tour there's also a sizeable cash windfall for the whoever tops the leaderboard after the final round, with Sunday's champion in Austin walking away with just over $1m in prize money.

All those factors attracted the likes of six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa and Major champions Brian Harman and Lucas Glover to enter the tournament.

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar also joined the field with the likes of Billy Horschel, Matt Wallace and Eric Cole.

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But it's Trace Crowe who leads the pack by one heading into the final round, hunting his first PGA Tour victory.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 Austin Championship.

Austin Championship 2026 Prize Money Payout