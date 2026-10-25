Play Cancelled On Sunday At Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The PGA Tour has confirmed there will be no play at all on Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with two players in a share of the lead
Sunday's play at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship has been cancelled.
The field has been battling strong winds all week at Port Royal Golf Course but the forecast for Sunday is even more severe and tournament organizers have opted to postpone the final round.
The FedExCup Fall tournament had already seen its final-round tee times brought forward in an attempt to beat the weather, but conditions worsened ahead of time and there appears to be no break for the foreseeable future.
In a statement, a PGA Tour spokesperson said: "Due to wind gusts over 40mph, along with a diminishing forecast and no improvement to the current weather conditions, the PGA Tour Rules Committee announced at 9am local time there will be no play today."
The PGA Tour went on to say an update regarding play on Monday will be shared no later than 5pm local time and it is thought organizers remain hopeful all four rounds will be completed by the 72 remaining players.
As it stands, Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power are sharing the lead on 16-under and will populate the final group.
Taylor Moore, Corey Conners and Ben Silverman are just two strokes behind in a share of third while Tom Hoge, Chris Kirk, Danny Walker, Chandler Blanchet and Chan Kim - fresh off the back of a scintillating seven-under 64 on Saturday - make up the top-10 on 13-under.
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One clear indication of the brutal weather players have faced throughout the week is reflected in Saturday's scores.
Of the 72 players who made the cut, which arrived at five-under, 46 golfers failed to break 70 in round three (64%).
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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