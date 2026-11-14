The DP World Tour season is set for a dramatic conclusion at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

At the 54-hole stage of the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton leads by one shot over Victor Perez in pursuit of his first title at the event.

Hatton carded a round of 68 on Saturday, with Perez shooting a five-under 67 to ensure he remains firmly in the hunt for his fourth DP World Tour title.

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As a result, the former LIV Golfers are the final group to go out, with a tee time of 3.00am ET (8.00am GMT).

The penultimate group features Mikael Lindberg and Adam Scott. Lindberg begins the final round on six-under and Scott one further back. They begin at 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT).

Adam Scott is one of several players in contention (Image credit: Getty Images)

At one stage during the third round, Rory McIlroy appeared to be taking control of proceedings, leading by two shots after an eagle at the seventh hole.

However, rather than leading to him turning the screw, he let things slip, eventually carding an even-par 72 to leave him tied for fourth.

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Crucially, that's also the position Eugenio Chacarra finds himself in.

The Spaniard leads McIlroy in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the battle to be crowned champion going to the wire.

They aren't in the same group, with McIlroy paired with Dan Bradbury, with a tee time of 2.30am ET (7.30am GMT) and Chacarra playing alongside Francesco Laporta, with a tee time of 2.40am ET (7.40am GMT).

Check out all the tee times and pairings for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship.

DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Final Round

All times ET (GMT)

Note: The first seven groups tee off on Saturday evening (ET).