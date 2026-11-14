The DP World Tour season is set for a dramatic conclusion at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.
At the 54-hole stage of the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton leads by one shot over Victor Perez in pursuit of his first title at the event.
Hatton carded a round of 68 on Saturday, with Perez shooting a five-under 67 to ensure he remains firmly in the hunt for his fourth DP World Tour title.
As a result, the former LIV Golfers are the final group to go out, with a tee time of 3.00am ET (8.00am GMT).
The penultimate group features Mikael Lindberg and Adam Scott. Lindberg begins the final round on six-under and Scott one further back. They begin at 2.50am ET (7.50am GMT).
At one stage during the third round, Rory McIlroy appeared to be taking control of proceedings, leading by two shots after an eagle at the seventh hole.
However, rather than leading to him turning the screw, he let things slip, eventually carding an even-par 72 to leave him tied for fourth.
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Crucially, that's also the position Eugenio Chacarra finds himself in.
The Spaniard leads McIlroy in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the battle to be crowned champion going to the wire.
They aren't in the same group, with McIlroy paired with Dan Bradbury, with a tee time of 2.30am ET (7.30am GMT) and Chacarra playing alongside Francesco Laporta, with a tee time of 2.40am ET (7.40am GMT).
Check out all the tee times and pairings for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship.
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Final Round
All times ET (GMT)
Note: The first seven groups tee off on Saturday evening (ET).
- 10.45pm (3.45am): Thriston Lawrence, Casey Jarvis
- 10.55pm (3.55am): Frederic Lacroix, Angel Hidalgo
- 11.05pm (4.05am): Angel Ayora, Matthew Jordan
- 11.15pm (4.15am): Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai
- 11.25pm (4.25am): Manuel Elvira, Jorge Campillo
- 11.35pm (4.35am): Bernd Wiesberger, Ryan Fox
- 11.45pm (4.45am): Davis Bryant, Julien Guerrier
- 12.00am (5.00am): Yuto Katsuragawa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.10am (5.10am): Gregorio De Leo, Patrick Reed
- 12.20am (5.20am): Shaun Norris, Adrian Otaegui
- 12.30am (5.30am): Martin Couvra, Marcus Armitage
- 12.40am (5.40am): Kota Kaneko, Joost Luiten
- 12.50am (5.50am): Andy Sullivan, Grant Forrest
- 1.05am (6.05am): David Puig, Calum Hill
- 1.15am (6.15am): Oliver Lindell, Hennie du Plessis
- 1.25am (6.25am): Jeff Winther, Adrian Meronk
- 1.35am (6.35am): Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Hillier
- 1.45am (6.45am): Freddy Schott, Jon Rahm
- 1.55am (6.55am): Jacob Skov Olesen, Nacho Elvira
- 2.10am (7.10am): Joe Dean, Matt Wallace
- 2.20am (7.20am): Kristoffer Reitan, Jayden Schaper
- 2.30am (7.30am): Dan Bradbury, Rory McIlroy
- 2.40am (7.40am): Eugenio Chacarra, Francesco Laporta
- 2.50am (7.50am): Adam Scott, Mikael Lindberg
- 3.00am (8.00am): Victor Perez, Tyrrell Hatton
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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