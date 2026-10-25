Butterfield Bermuda Championship Reduced To 54 Holes As Monday Playoff Confirmed

Sunday’s play at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was cancelled due to strong winds at Port Royal Golf Course.
At that point, it was still hoped that the final round would take place among the 72 remaining players in the field on Monday.
However, with more unfavorable weather in the forecast, the PGA Tour has confirmed that the tournament will be decided over 54 holes.
After three rounds, Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power shared the lead at 16-under.
As a result, a sudden-death playoff between the two co-leaders is tentatively scheduled for 9am local time (8am ET) on Monday, subject to weather conditions, with the action due to be broadcast on the Golf Channel.
A statement released by the PGA Tour reads: “Due to the unfavorable weather forecast for Monday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and the uncertainty surrounding the completion of the entire final round on Monday, the tournament results will be considered final through 54 holes in accordance with PGA Tour regulations.
“A playoff between Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman will be conducted to determine the champion and is tentatively scheduled for 9am local time on Monday, subject to weather conditions. The playoff will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.”
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Power is looking for his second victory at the event, having won it in 2022, while Smotherman claimed his maiden PGA Tour title earlier this month at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Players battled strong winds throughout the tournament, and the final round of the FedExCup Fall event had seen its tee times brought forward in an attempt to beat the weather, but conditions worsened ahead of time.
That led to a PGA Tour statement confirming there would be no play on Sunday “due to wind gusts over 40mph.”
The decision to abandon the final round also ended the hopes of several players who had been in contention, including Taylor Moore, Corey Conners and Ben Silverman, who finished 54 holes just two shots behind the leaders.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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