What Is The FedExCup Fall - And Will It Capture The Imagination?

In years gone by, it’s probably fair to say that the fall season on the PGA Tour hasn’t really captured the imagination. Many of the world’s best players take a break after the Tour Championship, and we enter a stretch of tournaments that can sometimes lack a bit of drama.

From 2023 onwards, however, golf fans will be served something different, with the new FedExCup Fall taking us through until 19 November. So, what’s it all about?

In short, it’s the PGA Tour’s attempts to provide greater drama and more immediate consequence than ever before. With more benefits up for grabs, it’s hoped that these seven official PGA Tour events will provide greater entertainment and attract more eyeballs.

Golf fans will be pleased to see some big names down to play in the 2023 FedExCup Fall. Justin Thomas and Max Homa are in the field the first tournament, the Fortinet Championship in California, which starts on 14 September.

There have always been incentives for players to tee it up at this time of the year, mainly that with victory during this spell comes a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 500 FedExCup points, and entry to the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Players Championship as well as eligibility into those Major Championships that have invited PGA Tour winners in the past.

However, there is now the added incentive for players to lock up or improve their positions in the priority ranking and secure additional playing opportunities for the 2024 FedExCup season, which returns to a calendar-year schedule (January-August).

Players who finish 70th or better in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the 2023 Tour Championship are exempt for 2024. New for this year, players ranked number 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup Points from the regular season and first Playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and continue to accumulate FedExCup Points to finalize eligibility for the 2024 season.

PGA Tour President, Tyler Dennis, describes the changes as the “most meaningful updates” to the PGA Tour season since 2007, the first year of the FedExCup.

“The reimagining of our schedule – from the Regular Season with Designated and Full-Field events to the FedExCup Playoffs and culminating with the FedExCup Fall – creates distinct but connected ‘chapters,’ and within this new framework, the FedExCup Fall is now more than ever an integral part of that compelling story,” he said.

“There will be so much at stake – and more immediate payoffs – as opportunities are unlocked in the FedExCup Fall for the season to come.”

He added: “Players have the chance to secure or improve their playing status and earn additional benefits for the following season, and we are confident a number of top performers will continue to support events that have traditionally fit into their respective schedules.

“We appreciate the commitment and support of all of our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting and meaningful conclusion to 2023.”

What Is The FedExCup Fall Schedule? (2023)



(Image credit: Getty Images)

11-17 Sept, Fortinet Championship

2-8 Oct, Sanderson Farms Championship

9-15 Oct, Shriners Children’s Open

16-22 Oct, ZOZO Championship

30 Oct-5 Nov, World Wide Technology Championship

6-12 Nov, Butterfield Bermuda Championship

13-19 Nov, The RSM Classic

FedExCup Fall Benefits

There’s a lot more to play for during the new FedExCup Fall, not just the money – although the $56.6 million total prize fund is an attractive pot.

Winners earn a two-year exemption on Tour, and if not previously eligible, entry into the following season’s first Designated event, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship as well as continued eligibility into those Major Championships that have invited PGA Tour winners in the past.

The FedExCup Fall will finalize the priority ranking entering the 2024 season, including the top-125 category for those who finished outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings. Standard FedExCup points will be issued in the seven events, including 500 points awarded to the winner.

Ten players, not previously eligible, with the most season-long FedExCup points through the FedExCup Fall will earn exemptions into the first two Designated events that follow the Sentry Tournament of Champions (to be announced at a later date).

Players not previously eligible can utilize the FedExCup Fall to play their way into The Players Championship.

$56.6 million in prize money will be awarded during the 2023 FedExCup Fall.