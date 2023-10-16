ZOZO Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Keegan Bradley defends his title in a strong field in the no-cut event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The PGA Tour heads to Japan for the ZOZO Championship, a no-cut event with a field of 78 players, including 16 of the world’s top 50.
Among them is defending champion Keegan Bradley. This is the American's first tournament since he finished T11 at August’s Tour Championship at East Lake. Shortly after that, the six-time PGA Tour winner learned he had narrowly missed out on a Team USA Ryder Cup place, which he admitted left him “super bummed out.”
He will be keen to show what he could have brought to the team, which eventually lost to the Europeans at Marco Simone. He’ll be confident, too, particularly after last year's performance, when he secured his first PGA Tour title in 1,498 days after a one-shot win over Rickie Fowler.
Bradley has had more success since then, notably with victory in the Travelers Championship among some excellent form in 2023, and, despite a break of almost two months, he will undoubtedly be one to watch this week.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.6 Xander Schauffele, who was part of the US Ryder Cup team, and makes his first appearance since that defeat. Meanwhile, two other members of Zach Johnson’s team are also in the field, Collin Morikawa and last year's runner-up.
Aside from those big names, the player who local hopes will rest with is Hideki Matsuyama. He won the 2021 tournament by a commanding five shots over Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele. With just one victory since then, in the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, he will be hoping a return to his homeland marks the week he collects his ninth win on the Tour.
Another player looking for his first PGA Tour win in some time is Sungae Im. The South Korean last claimed victory at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. Despite that barren run since, the World No.26 has maintained some good form, including a T2 in his most recent outing, the Genesis Scottish Open, which came three months ago.
Elsewhere, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in the Fortinet Championship, and Charles Schwab Challenge champion Emiliano Grillo also take part in the tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
Completing the list of players in the world’s top 50 are a trio of Australians in former World No.1 Adam Scott, Cam Davis and Min Woo Lee, as well as Adam Schenk, Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge and RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor.
Players are competing for a purse of $8.5m, with $1.53m available to the winner.
ZOZO Championship Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Bradley, Keegan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Champ, Cameron
- Cole, Eric
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Detry, Thomas
- Eckroat, Austin
- Fowler, Rickie
- Gordon, Will
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Horikawa, Mikumu
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Imahira, Shugo
- Inamori, Yuki
- Ishikawa, Ryo
- Iwasaki, Aguri
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Nagano, Ryutaro
- Nakajima, Keita
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Onishi, Kaito
- Rai, Aaron
- Riley, Davis
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Schenk, Adam
- Scott, Adam
- Semikawa, Taiga
- Shelton, Robby
- Song, Young-han
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stevens, Sam
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Wallace, Matt
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Yu, Kevin
Where Is The ZOZO Championship 2023?
The 2023 ZOZO Championship takes place at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan. This will be the third time the course has hosted the tournament since its inception four years ago.
Who Is Playing In The ZOZO Championship?
A strong field will participate in the event, including defending champion Keegan Bradley, World No.6 Xander Schauffele, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants Review
We test out the very popular Go-To 5 Pocket pants to see how well they perform out on the course, and off it too.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
10 Longest Drives In PGA Tour History
We explore the 10 longest drives In PGA Tour history, and why some drives don't count
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Reveals Return Date And Ryder Cup Hopes After Long-Term Hand Injury
The fan-favourite Englishman has competed in one event since the start of 2022 but has ambitious goals for his return to action
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tiger Woods' Sports Bar Plans Criticised By St Andrews Residents
Plans to house the second T-Squared Social bar in the historic golfing town have not gone down well with locals
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'Ridiculous' - Cameron Smith Blasts OWGR Decision To Deny LIV Golf World Ranking Points
The former Open champion is one of a number of LIV Golfers who have been vocal in their disapproval of the OWGR board's ruling
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'A True Honour' - Rahm Reflects On Chance To Eclipse Seve's Spanish Open Record
The World No.3 would surpass his idol's tally for Spanish Open victories should he capture his fourth title this week
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Keegan Bradley Among Latest TGL Recruits Ahead Of Debut Season
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have also recruited Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young ahead of TGL's debut in January 2024
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'Sad That They've Done That' - LIV Golf's DeChambeau Calls For Change In Major Qualifying Critera After OWGR Blow
The LIV Golf player thinks there should be other ways for the circuit’s players to qualify for Majors
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pro Reacts After Agonisingly Missing Out On PGA Tour Card
Shad Tuten has addressed the incident at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and vowed to continue working for his first PGA Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Reveals Chance Meeting Ultimately Led To Dream Ryder Cup Debut
The Team Europe Ryder Cup rookie has revealed he needed a word from a rules official to give himself a chance of selection
By Mike Hall Published