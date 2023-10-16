ZOZO Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour heads to Japan for the ZOZO Championship, a no-cut event with a field of 78 players, including 16 of the world’s top 50.

Among them is defending champion Keegan Bradley. This is the American's first tournament since he finished T11 at August’s Tour Championship at East Lake. Shortly after that, the six-time PGA Tour winner learned he had narrowly missed out on a Team USA Ryder Cup place, which he admitted left him “super bummed out.”

He will be keen to show what he could have brought to the team, which eventually lost to the Europeans at Marco Simone. He’ll be confident, too, particularly after last year's performance, when he secured his first PGA Tour title in 1,498 days after a one-shot win over Rickie Fowler.

Bradley has had more success since then, notably with victory in the Travelers Championship among some excellent form in 2023, and, despite a break of almost two months, he will undoubtedly be one to watch this week.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.6 Xander Schauffele, who was part of the US Ryder Cup team, and makes his first appearance since that defeat. Meanwhile, two other members of Zach Johnson’s team are also in the field, Collin Morikawa and last year's runner-up.

Aside from those big names, the player who local hopes will rest with is Hideki Matsuyama. He won the 2021 tournament by a commanding five shots over Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele. With just one victory since then, in the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, he will be hoping a return to his homeland marks the week he collects his ninth win on the Tour.

Hideki Matsuyama hopes for another win in his homeland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player looking for his first PGA Tour win in some time is Sungae Im. The South Korean last claimed victory at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. Despite that barren run since, the World No.26 has maintained some good form, including a T2 in his most recent outing, the Genesis Scottish Open, which came three months ago.

Elsewhere, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in the Fortinet Championship, and Charles Schwab Challenge champion Emiliano Grillo also take part in the tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Completing the list of players in the world’s top 50 are a trio of Australians in former World No.1 Adam Scott, Cam Davis and Min Woo Lee, as well as Adam Schenk, Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge and RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.5m, with $1.53m available to the winner.

ZOZO Championship Field

Alexander, Tyson

Baddeley, Aaron

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Buckley, Hayden

Champ, Cameron

Cole, Eric

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Detry, Thomas

Eckroat, Austin

Fowler, Rickie

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Horikawa, Mikumu

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Imahira, Shugo

Inamori, Yuki

Ishikawa, Ryo

Iwasaki, Aguri

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kitayama, Kurt

Kodaira, Satoshi

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

Matsuyama, Hideki

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Nagano, Ryutaro

Nakajima, Keita

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Onishi, Kaito

Rai, Aaron

Riley, Davis

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Semikawa, Taiga

Shelton, Robby

Song, Young-han

Spaun, J.J.

Stevens, Sam

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Wallace, Matt

Werbylo, Trevor

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Yu, Kevin

Where Is The ZOZO Championship 2023? The 2023 ZOZO Championship takes place at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan. This will be the third time the course has hosted the tournament since its inception four years ago.