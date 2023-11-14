Lexi Thompson's Brother Earns Spot In PGA Tour Event After Monday Qualifier Playoff

Curtis Thompson, brother of LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, secured his spot at the RSM Classic after he came through a playoff under the lights at Monday Qualifying.

Thompson shot a four-under-par 66 to advance to the eight-for-three playoff and became the last person to secure his spot in the field when he made a birdie at the fifth playoff hole. He joins Jacob Solomon, Rafael Campos and Matt Atkins in the field who also made it through Monday's event at Brunswick (Georgia) Country Club.

The 30-year-old held a PGA Tour card during the 2022 season but failed to retain his status after registering just one top-ten finish and missing 16 of 27 cuts. He has competed on the Korn Ferry Tour this season and is set to compete at the second stage of PGA TOUR Q-School having finished 155th on the points list for the season.

Thompson has already competed in one PGA Tour event this season - back in February at the Honda Classic - although he failed to make the cut. Having qualified for his second PGA Tour event of the year, the American joked he would celebrate with "Mountain Dew and some chicken wings."

This week's RSM Classic represents the final event of the PGA Tour fall series, with players fighting to keep their cards and earn their way into signature events ahead of the 2024 season. Curtis's sister, Lexi, competed in one of the fall events a month ago after she was given a sponsor invite to the Shriners Open in October.

The 11-time LPGA Tour winner who is ranked 28th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, was aiming to become the first woman to make a cut at a PGA Tour event since 1945 but narrowly missed out despite a spirited fightback during her second round.

"[I'm] very proud; I played really well today, came out super early, and bogeyed 17 but made a great save on 18 there and just overall played very steady," the 28-year-old reflected after the round. "As the day went on, I tried to stay committed to my targets out there and to my swing thoughts and just enjoyed the whole experience."