Rory McIlroy Set To Make Shock Return To PGA Tour Policy Board - Report
The World No.2 could be returning to the PGA Tour policy board as a player director once again after stepping down from the role last November
Rory McIlroy is reportedly set to make a surprise return to the PGA Tour policy board, six months after stepping down from his role as player director.
The Guardian reports that US Open champion Webb Simpson, who has been a player director on the PGA Tour policy board since 2023, has tendered his resignation and requested for McIlroy to take his place.
According to the report, McIlroy will be subject to a vote on Wednesday over taking on director roles on both the PGA Tour’s policy board and PGA Tour Enterprises, a new commercial venture created through investment from Strategic Sports Group (SSG) that is designed to give players an opportunity to hold equity in the tour.
McIlroy made the shock decision to resign from the PGA Tour’s policy board last November to "focus on his game and his family", after he had been an outspoken advocate for the tour amid the so-called civil war with LIV Golf.
However, the men’s professional game has remained in a fractured state, with negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which bankrolls LIV Golf – continuing to be in flux.
McIlroy’s return to a leadership role could help expedite matters, with the Northern Irishman apparently having close relationships with key stakeholders like the DP World Tour and Fenway Sports Group, which is part of SSG. He has also historically had friendly relations with PIF governor Yasir al-Rumayyan.
The World No.2 has long been a proponent of re-unifying men’s professional golf, having said recently: “The game is way better with all of us together.”
"I actually think there's a really big disconnect between PIF and LIV," he said at last month's Players Championship. "I think you got PIF over here and LIV are sort of over here doing their own thing. So the closer that we can get to Yasir, PIF and hopefully finalize that investment, I think that will be a really good thing.”
McIroy’s return to the position will need approval from the 12 members of the PGA Tour policy board, which includes player directors Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Jordan Spieth and Simpson.
It comes as McIlroy reaffirmed his desire to play for the PGA Tour for the remainder of his career, after the 34-year-old was subject to rumors last week that he would be joining LIV Golf.
McIlroy will be looking to bounce back from disappointing finishes at the Masters and RBC Heritage at this week’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
