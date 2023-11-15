Rory McIlroy Resigns From PGA Tour Board

Rory McIlroy gained the tag of the PGA Tour's 'de-facto spokesman' during the inception of LIV Golf but has now resigned from the board amid the tour's negotiations with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

In a letter from PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan to members, it was explained that McIlroy's shock resignation was in order for him to "focus on his game and his family."

The four-time Major champion first served on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council (PAC) from 2019-2021, where he was PAC chairman in 2021, before moving up to a Player Director on the Policy Board in 2022 and 2023.

He steps down a year before his term expires, with the remaining Player Directors - Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods - now set to elect a successor to serve the remainder of McIlroy's term.

Jay Monahan thanked McIlroy for his "dedication and commitment" to the PGA Tour and said the Northern Irishman's "insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the TOUR, and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinions has been especially impactful."

Over the past two years, McIlroy has been arguably the PGA Tour's biggest supporter and one of the key figures to oppose the rival LIV Golf tour. "I hate LIV. I hope it goes away. And I would fully expect that it does," he said after the news of the proposed merger between the PIF and the PGA and DP World Tours in June. He also said he felt like a "sacrificial lamb" after being so involved in shaping the future of the Tour, only to be told at the last minute about the link up with the PIF.

He recently explained that he wants PIF to be involved in the PGA Tour to help unify the game, though, which has been fractured since June 2021 when LIV Golf's first tournament was played in London.

"Obviously, there’s been other suitors that have been involved and offering their services and their help. But hopefully, when this is all said and done, I sincerely hope that the PIF are involved and we can bring the game of golf back together," he said at the launch of his Boston Common Golf Club TGL team.

He once again spoke on the potential of a deal at this week's DP World Tour Championship, earlier in the day before his resignation was announced.

"I think getting something done sooner rather than later is a good thing. Because you know, even if we get a deal done, it doesn't mean that it's actually going to happen. That's up to the United States government at that point, and whether the Department of Justice think that it's the right thing to do or whether anti-competitive or whatever.

"Even if a deal does get done, it's not a sure thing. So yeah, we are just going to have to wait and see. But in my opinion, the faster something gets done, the better."

He was also asked if he was enjoying having a seat at the table - and it was a clear no.

"Not particularly, no. Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years," he said.

The PGA and DP World Tours have until 31st December to negotiate a deal with the PIF, although it is expected to be pushed back.

Jay Monahan's letter on McIlroy's resignation:

Good evening.

I wanted to inform you that Rory Mcllroy has resigned from the PGA TOUR Policy Board. Rory's resignation letter, which he sent to the full Board late this afternoon, clearly stated that the difficult decision was made due to professional and personal commitments.

I hope you will join me in thanking Rory for his dedication and commitment to the TOUR - first as a three-year member (2019-21) of the Player Advisory Council, including as PAC Chairman in 2021, and the last two years (2022-23) as a Player Director on the Policy Board. During his tenure, Rory's insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the TOUR, and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinions has been especially impactful.

Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory - and all of his fellow Player Directors - have invested in the TOUR during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family.

Per the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations, whenever the office of any Player Director becomes vacant due to resignation, the remaining Player Directors elect a successor to serve his unexpired term. Rory's term expires at the end of 2024. Please reach out to Jason Gore or a member of his team if you have any questions.

Thank you,

Jay