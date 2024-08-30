'It's Gone On Long Enough' - Rory McIlroy Warns Saudis May Move On If PGA Tour Deal Not Done Soon

Rory McIlroy says protracted negotiations between the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour have gone on long enough, and warned that a deal may not be done at all if matters don't progress.

Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan shook hands on 6 June 2023, but although the PGA Tour commissioner has insisted talks are continuing, no obvious movement can be seen.

As things move at a glacial pace, McIlroy voiced the frustrations of many as he said talks had gone on long enough - and had a warning about the consequences of them dragging on much longer.

The PGA Tour seemingly is in no hurry as it still works out how the huge $3bn investment deal from the American-based Strategic Sports Group will change the immediate landscape.

And McIlroy warned that if the the two sides don't agree upon a way forward pretty soon, then the vast sums the PIF could bring to the table will be lost as LIV Golf's backers could move on from the deal.

"I think if it doesn't happen soon, then honestly, I think PIF and the Saudis are going to have to look at alternative options, right?" McIlroy said after the first round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

"I think that's probably the - I'd say that's the next step in all this if something doesn't get done."

Although financially there seems no urgency for the PGA Tour to do a deal, McIlroy said that the continued split in golf is harming the entire sport and also diluting the product.

"I think anyone that cares about golf, I think has to be frustrated," he added. "I think anyone that cares about the PGA Tour has to be frustrated because we're - we, the royal we, we're not putting forward the absolute best product that we can because - I get the argument that these guys left and that was their choice and whatever.

"I just think that it's gone on long enough. We've got to try to - I mean, I think everyone is trying to find a solution. It's just a solution is hard to get to."

McIlroy singled out the US Open as a case in point, where even though he lost out to Bryson DeChambeau he acknowledged the excitement of that event was great for the game.

"I go back to - even though I was on the wrong side of things, like the U.S. Open with Bryson and I, you're only really going to get that four times a year at most.

"I think the game of golf deserves having those sort of things happen more than just four times a year."