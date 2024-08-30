'It's Gone On Long Enough' - Rory McIlroy Warns Saudis May Move On If PGA Tour Deal Not Done Soon
Rory McIlroy says the Saudi PIF could "look at alternative options" if they don't get a deal done with the PGA Tour soon
Rory McIlroy says protracted negotiations between the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour have gone on long enough, and warned that a deal may not be done at all if matters don't progress.
Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan shook hands on 6 June 2023, but although the PGA Tour commissioner has insisted talks are continuing, no obvious movement can be seen.
As things move at a glacial pace, McIlroy voiced the frustrations of many as he said talks had gone on long enough - and had a warning about the consequences of them dragging on much longer.
The PGA Tour seemingly is in no hurry as it still works out how the huge $3bn investment deal from the American-based Strategic Sports Group will change the immediate landscape.
And McIlroy warned that if the the two sides don't agree upon a way forward pretty soon, then the vast sums the PIF could bring to the table will be lost as LIV Golf's backers could move on from the deal.
"I think if it doesn't happen soon, then honestly, I think PIF and the Saudis are going to have to look at alternative options, right?" McIlroy said after the first round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
"I think that's probably the - I'd say that's the next step in all this if something doesn't get done."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Although financially there seems no urgency for the PGA Tour to do a deal, McIlroy said that the continued split in golf is harming the entire sport and also diluting the product.
"I think anyone that cares about golf, I think has to be frustrated," he added. "I think anyone that cares about the PGA Tour has to be frustrated because we're - we, the royal we, we're not putting forward the absolute best product that we can because - I get the argument that these guys left and that was their choice and whatever.
"I just think that it's gone on long enough. We've got to try to - I mean, I think everyone is trying to find a solution. It's just a solution is hard to get to."
McIlroy singled out the US Open as a case in point, where even though he lost out to Bryson DeChambeau he acknowledged the excitement of that event was great for the game.
"I go back to - even though I was on the wrong side of things, like the U.S. Open with Bryson and I, you're only really going to get that four times a year at most.
"I think the game of golf deserves having those sort of things happen more than just four times a year."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Every PGA Tour Player Of The Year Winner Since 1990
The PGA Tour Player of the Year title, known as the Jack Nicklaus Award, has been handed out since 1990
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Every LPGA Player Of The Year Winner Since 1966
A look at which players have won the LPGA Tour's Player of the Year title since the award's inception in 1966
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Accidentally Breaks Driver As FedEx Cup Woes Continue
The World No.3’s driver shaft snapped after he leaned on it while picking up his tee at Castle Pines Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch A Frustrated Rory McIlroy Throw His Club In The Water At BMW Championship
A frustrated Rory McIlroy reacted to a bad drive at the BMW Championship by tossing his club into the water
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Mind-Blowing Stock Yardages For The BMW Championship Including 346-Yard Drives
Rory McIlroy has some eye-watering stock yardages for this week's BMW Championship being played at altitude in Colorado
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Blasts Drive Over Range Net At Castle Pines After Hitting 370-Yard Shots In Practice Round
The PGA Tour's second-longest hitter has been sending his drives a considerable distance in Colorado - with the increased altitude helping McIlroy produce incredible numbers
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy Gives Emphatic Answer To Scheffler vs Schauffele Debate
The four-time Major winner is in no doubt who has had the most impressive season between Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Field 2024
The best the PGA Tour has to offer are in the field for the first of three FedEx Cup tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Most of the world’s best players, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, compete for a purse of $20m in the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘Unbelievable, Amazing, Awesome’ - Rory McIlroy Blown Away By Olympic Golf Experience
Rory McIlroy was surprised at the bumper crowd at Le Golf National which exceeded his expectations for the first round of the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published