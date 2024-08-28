Jay Monahan Gives Update On ‘Complex’ PGA Tour/PIF Talks

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has refused to set a deadline for discussions between the circuit and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf, but insists they are moving in the right direction.

Monahan addressed the media before the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship, where he provided an update on the long-running negotiations.

An initial deadline for the conclusion of talks passed at the end of 2023, and though progress has been slow since, Monahan insisted that things are still moving in the right direction.

He said: “When you look at where we are right now, we're in regular dialogue. We have the right people at the table with the right mindset. I see that in all of these conversations, and that's both sides. That creates optimism about the future and our ability to come together.”

Despite that upbeat tone, he was keen to point out that the complexity of the negotiations means more time is needed: “At the same time, these conversations are complex,” he said. “They're going to take time. They have taken time, and they will continue to take time.

“But I'm not going to negotiate details in public or disclose details or specifics. All I can say is that conversations continue, and they're productive."

Monahan then said imposing a new cut-off date on discussions would be counter-productive, adding: “We have not agreed to a deadline. I don't think we want to restrict ourselves in that way. We want to achieve the best and right outcome at the right time.”

One of the most contentious issues since LIV Golf appeared has been the suspensions imposed on its players by the PGA Tour. Monahan was asked if pathways would be introduced for LIV players to return.

Jon Rahm is just one of the LIV golfers suspended by the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, once again, he was reluctant to let down his guard, saying: “As it relates to any details of the conversations that we're having with the Public Investment Fund, I'm not going to disclose details. I'm not going to get into specifics.”

While Monahan wouldn’t be drawn on any concrete plans to welcome back LIV golfers, he admitted a benefit of any deal with the PIF would be the chance to reunite the world’s best players.

He explained: “You know, I think when you look at where we are today and when you think about - and what we hear from fans and what we're hearing from players, ultimately we're both in a position to bring the best players in the world back together. I think that's a good and aspirational goal.”

Given the protracted nature of the discussions with the PIF, which is led by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, there are inevitable concerns over the urgency of resolving them, but Monahan thinks, if anything, there’s more emphasis on a positive outcome now than when it was revealed talks had begun in June last year.

“I would say that the priority - it's been enhanced,” he said. “It's stronger. That's a direct result of dialogue and conversation and really starting to talk about the future, future product vision and where we can take our sport.

“I think when you get into productive conversations, that enhances the likelihood of positive outcomes, and that enhances the spirit of those very conversations. I think that's where things stand.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (Image credit: Getty Images)

As long as the negotiations continue, there are likely to be questions over the future of the PGA Tour, but Monahan was keen to point out that, even amid the uncertainty, it has never offered more entertainment.

“Winning on the PGA Tour remains incredibly difficult,” he said. “It is the ultimate achievement in golf. Fans are responding. Attendance at our tournaments continues to trend upwards, and we continue to see terrific growth and engagement on our PGA Tour social and digital platforms.

“To me, what all of this says is regardless of the noise outside the ropes, the entertainment value of the PGA Tour has never been stronger.”