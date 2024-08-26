Tour Championship Starting Scores

After two FedEx Cup Playoffs, the battle to decide who will lift the trophy in 2024 comes down to the Tour Championship.

Following the BMW Championship, which was won by Keegan Bradley, just 30 will make the trip to East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale and the chance to win the first prize of $25m after 20 players were knocked out following the Castle Pines Golf Club event.

By his own exceptionally high standards, Scottie Scheffler had a disappointing performance in Colorado and could only finish T33. However, such was his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings heading into the tournament that he was almost guaranteed to start the Tour Championship with an advantage over the rest of the field, and so it has proved.

The World No.1 will begin on 10-under, with Xander Schauffele in second on eight-under after his T5 at the BMW Championship.

Xander Schauffele begins just two shots behind Scheffler (Image credit: Getty Images)

On seven-under is Hideki Matsuyama, helped by his victory in the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Bradley, who only made the BMW Championship by a whisker after heading into it 50th in the standings, begins in fourth on six-under following his victory.

Ludvig Aberg starts the tournament five shots off the leader, with five players completing the top 10, who all begin on four-under.

Rory McIlroy, who accidentally broke his driver in the final round of the BMW Championship, is among them. He will be looking to make inroads into Scheffler’s advantage early on as he goes in pursuit of a fourth FedEx Cup title at the no-cut event.

Rory McIlroy begins six shots behind the leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

The others on four-under are Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

The format of the Tour Championship means that, regardless of what has happened earlier in the season, even the player in 30th begins with only a 10-shot disadvantage over the leader.

That leaves everyone with at least some hope of glory and other notable names who will still fancy their chances include 2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland, who begins on two-under, 2014 champion Billy Horschel, who starts nine shots off the lead and 2017 winner Justin Thomas, who begins 10 shots behind Scheffler.

Below is the full list of starting scores for the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship Starting Scores