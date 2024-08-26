Tour Championship Starting Scores

A field of just 30 will contest the Tour Championship for the chance to win the FedEx Cup - here are the starting scores for each player

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot in the BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler heads the leaderboard at the start for the start of the Tour Championship
After two FedEx Cup Playoffs, the battle to decide who will lift the trophy in 2024 comes down to the Tour Championship.

Following the BMW Championship, which was won by Keegan Bradley, just 30 will make the trip to East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale and the chance to win the first prize of $25m after 20 players were knocked out following the Castle Pines Golf Club event.

By his own exceptionally high standards, Scottie Scheffler had a disappointing performance in Colorado and could only finish T33. However, such was his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings heading into the tournament that he was almost guaranteed to start the Tour Championship with an advantage over the rest of the field, and so it has proved.

The World No.1 will begin on 10-under, with Xander Schauffele in second on eight-under after his T5 at the BMW Championship.

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at the BMW Championship

Xander Schauffele begins just two shots behind Scheffler

On seven-under is Hideki Matsuyama, helped by his victory in the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Bradley, who only made the BMW Championship by a whisker after heading into it 50th in the standings, begins in fourth on six-under following his victory.

Ludvig Aberg starts the tournament five shots off the leader, with five players completing the top 10, who all begin on four-under.

Rory McIlroy, who accidentally broke his driver in the final round of the BMW Championship, is among them. He will be looking to make inroads into Scheffler’s advantage early on as he goes in pursuit of a fourth FedEx Cup title at the no-cut event.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot in the BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy begins six shots behind the leader

The others on four-under are Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

The format of the Tour Championship means that, regardless of what has happened earlier in the season, even the player in 30th begins with only a 10-shot disadvantage over the leader.

That leaves everyone with at least some hope of glory and other notable names who will still fancy their chances include 2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland, who begins on two-under, 2014 champion Billy Horschel, who starts nine shots off the lead and 2017 winner Justin Thomas, who begins 10 shots behind Scheffler.

Below is the full list of starting scores for the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship Starting Scores

PositionPlayerScore
1stScottie Scheffler-10
2ndXander Schauffele-8
3rdHideki Matsuyama-7
4thKeegan Bradley-6
5thLudvig Aberg-5
6thRory McIlroy-4
7thCollin Morikawa-4
8thWyndham Clark-4
9thSam Burns-4
10thPatrick Cantlay-4
11thSungjae Im-3
12thSahith Theegala-3
13thShane Lowry-3
14thAdam Scott-3
15thTony Finau-3
16thByeong Hun An-2
17thViktor Hovland-2
18thRussell Henley-2
19thAkshay Bhatia-2
20thRobert MacIntyre-2
21stBilly Horschel-1
22ndTommy Fleetwood-1
23rdSepp Straka-1
24thMatthieu Pavon-1
25thTaylor Pendrith-1
26thChris KirkPar
27thTom HogePar
28thAaron RaiPar
29thChristiaan BezuidenhoutPar
30thJustin ThomasPar
