Tour Championship Starting Scores
A field of just 30 will contest the Tour Championship for the chance to win the FedEx Cup - here are the starting scores for each player
After two FedEx Cup Playoffs, the battle to decide who will lift the trophy in 2024 comes down to the Tour Championship.
Following the BMW Championship, which was won by Keegan Bradley, just 30 will make the trip to East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale and the chance to win the first prize of $25m after 20 players were knocked out following the Castle Pines Golf Club event.
By his own exceptionally high standards, Scottie Scheffler had a disappointing performance in Colorado and could only finish T33. However, such was his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings heading into the tournament that he was almost guaranteed to start the Tour Championship with an advantage over the rest of the field, and so it has proved.
The World No.1 will begin on 10-under, with Xander Schauffele in second on eight-under after his T5 at the BMW Championship.
On seven-under is Hideki Matsuyama, helped by his victory in the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Bradley, who only made the BMW Championship by a whisker after heading into it 50th in the standings, begins in fourth on six-under following his victory.
Ludvig Aberg starts the tournament five shots off the leader, with five players completing the top 10, who all begin on four-under.
Rory McIlroy, who accidentally broke his driver in the final round of the BMW Championship, is among them. He will be looking to make inroads into Scheffler’s advantage early on as he goes in pursuit of a fourth FedEx Cup title at the no-cut event.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The others on four-under are Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.
The format of the Tour Championship means that, regardless of what has happened earlier in the season, even the player in 30th begins with only a 10-shot disadvantage over the leader.
That leaves everyone with at least some hope of glory and other notable names who will still fancy their chances include 2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland, who begins on two-under, 2014 champion Billy Horschel, who starts nine shots off the lead and 2017 winner Justin Thomas, who begins 10 shots behind Scheffler.
Below is the full list of starting scores for the Tour Championship.
Tour Championship Starting Scores
|Position
|Player
|Score
|1st
|Scottie Scheffler
|-10
|2nd
|Xander Schauffele
|-8
|3rd
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-7
|4th
|Keegan Bradley
|-6
|5th
|Ludvig Aberg
|-5
|6th
|Rory McIlroy
|-4
|7th
|Collin Morikawa
|-4
|8th
|Wyndham Clark
|-4
|9th
|Sam Burns
|-4
|10th
|Patrick Cantlay
|-4
|11th
|Sungjae Im
|-3
|12th
|Sahith Theegala
|-3
|13th
|Shane Lowry
|-3
|14th
|Adam Scott
|-3
|15th
|Tony Finau
|-3
|16th
|Byeong Hun An
|-2
|17th
|Viktor Hovland
|-2
|18th
|Russell Henley
|-2
|19th
|Akshay Bhatia
|-2
|20th
|Robert MacIntyre
|-2
|21st
|Billy Horschel
|-1
|22nd
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-1
|23rd
|Sepp Straka
|-1
|24th
|Matthieu Pavon
|-1
|25th
|Taylor Pendrith
|-1
|26th
|Chris Kirk
|Par
|27th
|Tom Hoge
|Par
|28th
|Aaron Rai
|Par
|29th
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Par
|30th
|Justin Thomas
|Par
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Suzann Pettersen Announces Team Europe Solheim Cup Wildcards
The Team Europe captain has revealed the four players who will join eight automatic qualifiers at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club match
By Mike Hall Published
-
Francesco Molinari And Justin Rose Named Playing Captains For 2025 Team Cup
The Major winners will captain teams of 10 representing Continental Europe and Great Britain & Ireland as part of preparations for the Ryder Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Accidentally Breaks Driver As FedEx Cup Woes Continue
The World No.3’s driver shaft snapped after he leaned on it while picking up his tee at Castle Pines Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Keegan Bradley Wins Seventh PGA Tour Title
USA Ryder Cup captain Bradley celebrated with glee after winning by one shot with an even-par final round 72 for a -12 total
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Injured Hideki Matsuyama Forced Out Of BMW Championship
Hideki Matsuyama was forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship after injuring his back in his warm-up for Friday's second round
By Paul Higham Published
-
FedEx Cup vs LIV Golf Bonus Payouts Compared
As well as huge prize money throughout the season, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf offer incredible bonus payouts in their season-long competitions, but how do they compare?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Admits He's 'So Close Yet So Far Away' In FedEx Cup Race
The Englishman is 31st in the FedEx Cup rankings with only the top-30 making it through to the Tour Championship next week
By David Facey Published
-
Xander Schauffele Admits He Is Still ‘Very Far Away’ From Scottie Scheffler Despite Winning Majors Battle In 2024
Schauffele won two Majors compared to Scheffler's one in 2024, but the best player in the world has far more total victories this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Blasts Drive Over Range Net At Castle Pines After Hitting 370-Yard Shots In Practice Round
The PGA Tour's second-longest hitter has been sending his drives a considerable distance in Colorado - with the increased altitude helping McIlroy produce incredible numbers
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'I Wasn't Aware' - Tom Kim Remorseful After Frustratedly Damaging Green During FedEx Cup Exit
The Korean player endured a difficult end to his PGA Tour season and acted out on the 12th green at TPC Southwind - later apologizing via social media
By Jonny Leighfield Published