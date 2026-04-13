'I'm Excited To Celebrate With Them Tonight' - Rory McIlroy Opens Up On Emotional Masters Win In Front Of Parents
McIlroy's Masters victory on Sunday was special for many reasons, with one of those being down to the fact his mom and dad were in attendance after missing out last year
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Rory McIlroy's wait for a second Green Jacket didn't take long, as the now six-time Major winner became just the fourth player in history to retain The Masters.
Claiming a one stroke victory, the win was highlighted by some superb play mid-round, but the main standout came in the form of a Major title in front of his parents, Rosie and Gerry, who weren't present last year.
Speaking in his winner's press conference following his title defense, McIlroy was asked about having his family in attendance for the victory, with the 36-year-old admitting he had them on his mind throughout the final day.
"I caught myself on the golf course a couple of times thinking about them, and I was like no, not yet, not yet," he explained. "Yeah, it's really cool to have them here.
"They missed it last year, and the first thing I wanted to do was fly home to see them because I obviously wouldn't be sitting up here if it wasn't for them.
"I had to sort of convince them to come this year because they thought the reason I won last year was because they weren't here.
"I said on the putting green that I'm glad we proved that wrong, so they can keep coming as long as they want.
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"Yeah, it's amazing to have them here. I'm excited to celebrate with them tonight."
Sitting six shots clear of the field after two rounds, the historic margin was wiped out after Saturday's play, with a number of big names making big jumps on Moving Day.
Holding a two stroke lead going down the last, McIlroy had a slightly more comfortable advantage over 2025 and, after falling over the line with a bogey, he was able to reflect on joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as defending Masters Champions.
"I thought it was so difficult to win last year because of trying to win The Masters and the Grand Slam... This year I realized it's just really difficult to win The Masters.
"I tried to convince myself it was both. Yeah, just incredible. I obviously did the bulk of my work on Thursday and Friday. I don't think I would have believed anyone if they said to me all you have to do is shoot even-par for the weekend and you'll win."
Following on from his victory, McIlroy will tee it up next at the Signature Event of the Cadillac Championship at the end of April.
Last year, following his historic title, McIlroy struggled for form, such was the mental toll it took winning a Career Grand Slam.
This time around, the now two-time Masters winner doesn't envision that happening.
"I said at the start of the weekend here I felt like the Grand Slam was the destination, and I realized it wasn't," explained McIlroy, who joins Faldo as a six-time Major winner.
"I don't want to put a number on it, but I feel like this win is just... I don't want to say a stop on the journey, but yeah, it's just a part of the journey. I still have things I want to achieve, but I still want to enjoy it as well...
"I've got a couple of weeks off before I go back to play competitive golf, but I don't think I'll go through that lull of motivation or the sort of things that I was feeling last year post winning this tournament."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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