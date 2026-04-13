'I'm Excited To Celebrate With Them Tonight' - Rory McIlroy Opens Up On Emotional Masters Win In Front Of Parents

Rory McIlroy's wait for a second Green Jacket didn't take long, as the now six-time Major winner became just the fourth player in history to retain The Masters.

Claiming a one stroke victory, the win was highlighted by some superb play mid-round, but the main standout came in the form of a Major title in front of his parents, Rosie and Gerry, who weren't present last year.

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Speaking in his winner's press conference following his title defense, McIlroy was asked about having his family in attendance for the victory, with the 36-year-old admitting he had them on his mind throughout the final day.

"I caught myself on the golf course a couple of times thinking about them, and I was like no, not yet, not yet," he explained. "Yeah, it's really cool to have them here.

"They missed it last year, and the first thing I wanted to do was fly home to see them because I obviously wouldn't be sitting up here if it wasn't for them.

"I had to sort of convince them to come this year because they thought the reason I won last year was because they weren't here.

"I said on the putting green that I'm glad we proved that wrong, so they can keep coming as long as they want.

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"Yeah, it's amazing to have them here. I'm excited to celebrate with them tonight."

Sitting six shots clear of the field after two rounds, the historic margin was wiped out after Saturday's play, with a number of big names making big jumps on Moving Day.

Holding a two stroke lead going down the last, McIlroy had a slightly more comfortable advantage over 2025 and, after falling over the line with a bogey, he was able to reflect on joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as defending Masters Champions.

"I thought it was so difficult to win last year because of trying to win The Masters and the Grand Slam... This year I realized it's just really difficult to win The Masters.

"I tried to convince myself it was both. Yeah, just incredible. I obviously did the bulk of my work on Thursday and Friday. I don't think I would have believed anyone if they said to me all you have to do is shoot even-par for the weekend and you'll win."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from his victory, McIlroy will tee it up next at the Signature Event of the Cadillac Championship at the end of April.

Last year, following his historic title, McIlroy struggled for form, such was the mental toll it took winning a Career Grand Slam.

This time around, the now two-time Masters winner doesn't envision that happening.

"I said at the start of the weekend here I felt like the Grand Slam was the destination, and I realized it wasn't," explained McIlroy, who joins Faldo as a six-time Major winner.

"I don't want to put a number on it, but I feel like this win is just... I don't want to say a stop on the journey, but yeah, it's just a part of the journey. I still have things I want to achieve, but I still want to enjoy it as well...

"I've got a couple of weeks off before I go back to play competitive golf, but I don't think I'll go through that lull of motivation or the sort of things that I was feeling last year post winning this tournament."