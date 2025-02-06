McIlroy And DeChambeau Confirmed In All-Star Line-Up For Happy Gilmore 2

Excitement for the upcoming release of Happy Gilmore 2 is building as a golfing all-star cast was confirmed and Shooter McGavin himself turned up at the WM Phoenix Open.

The latest tease from Netflix is the release of some behind-the-scenes footage of current golfing stars filming Happy Gilmore 2, which will feature in the latest series of Full Swing, starting on February 25.

Adam Sandler will reprise his role as Happy Gilmore for the sequel being launched this year, and he has pulled out all the stops in assembling modern day golfing greats such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, among others, for cameos.

As promotion of the movie starts to ramp up, Hollywood star McDonald, who plays Gilmore's nemesis McGavin, crashed a Justin Thomas interview at TPC Scottsdale with more updates.

McDonald first broke the news of the sequel being made on social media, and was now promoting the release by revealing some behind-the-scenes footage of current PGA Tour stars while filming.

While he didn't give away any major details, McDonald did say that Happy Gilmore 2 would wow viewers - both fans of the original and a younger audience.

"I can't really talk too much about it because it's under wraps, but it's going to be awesome," McDonald said while sat with Thomas at TPC Scottsdale.

"So much fun to shoot with new faces. Travis Kelce was in it. But that said, it's got the quintessential Adam Sandler touch. He's back. Of course, Julie Bowen is back. Yours truly, Chris McDonald, and a lot of new faces.

"But it's got so much heart and so much humor that it's going to, I think new generations are going to eat it up because it's a rare and beautiful thing, and Netflix went above and beyond at making it the best."

Thomas said he was "obsessed with Happy Gilmore" and was thrilled to be involved with the sequel to such an iconic golfing movie.

"That movie, that generation of movies is literally what we grew up on," said Thomas.

"I realized how many Adam Sandler quotes I use in my daily life when I'm around him because I obviously felt uncomfortable saying them around him, and that's when I realized that he's a part of my childhood and growing up more than I realized. It was a very cool experience."

Full Swing producer Chad Mumm is also a co-producer for Happy Gilmore 2, and he revealed that some roles the current professional golfers play are larger than some may expect.

"What was fun about it, is, normally, making Full Swing, it's kind of like, I'm invading their turf," Mumm said. "And them coming out to the movie set, it was kinda like 'you're on our turf now'.

"But they had a blast. We had so many professional golfers and legends of the game come out to be in the movie and I think people will be really surprised by how much they're in it."

