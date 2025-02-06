McIlroy And DeChambeau Confirmed In All-Star Line-Up For Happy Gilmore 2
The likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have been confirmed in the Happy Gilmore 2 cast, with Netflix releasing footage of them filming the much-hyped sequel which will feature in the latest Full Swing season
Excitement for the upcoming release of Happy Gilmore 2 is building as a golfing all-star cast was confirmed and Shooter McGavin himself turned up at the WM Phoenix Open.
The latest tease from Netflix is the release of some behind-the-scenes footage of current golfing stars filming Happy Gilmore 2, which will feature in the latest series of Full Swing, starting on February 25.
Adam Sandler will reprise his role as Happy Gilmore for the sequel being launched this year, and he has pulled out all the stops in assembling modern day golfing greats such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, among others, for cameos.
As promotion of the movie starts to ramp up, Hollywood star McDonald, who plays Gilmore's nemesis McGavin, crashed a Justin Thomas interview at TPC Scottsdale with more updates.
McDonald first broke the news of the sequel being made on social media, and was now promoting the release by revealing some behind-the-scenes footage of current PGA Tour stars while filming.
While he didn't give away any major details, McDonald did say that Happy Gilmore 2 would wow viewers - both fans of the original and a younger audience.
"I can't really talk too much about it because it's under wraps, but it's going to be awesome," McDonald said while sat with Thomas at TPC Scottsdale.
"So much fun to shoot with new faces. Travis Kelce was in it. But that said, it's got the quintessential Adam Sandler touch. He's back. Of course, Julie Bowen is back. Yours truly, Chris McDonald, and a lot of new faces.
"But it's got so much heart and so much humor that it's going to, I think new generations are going to eat it up because it's a rare and beautiful thing, and Netflix went above and beyond at making it the best."
Thomas said he was "obsessed with Happy Gilmore" and was thrilled to be involved with the sequel to such an iconic golfing movie.
"That movie, that generation of movies is literally what we grew up on," said Thomas.
"I realized how many Adam Sandler quotes I use in my daily life when I'm around him because I obviously felt uncomfortable saying them around him, and that's when I realized that he's a part of my childhood and growing up more than I realized. It was a very cool experience."
Full Swing producer Chad Mumm is also a co-producer for Happy Gilmore 2, and he revealed that some roles the current professional golfers play are larger than some may expect.
"What was fun about it, is, normally, making Full Swing, it's kind of like, I'm invading their turf," Mumm said. "And them coming out to the movie set, it was kinda like 'you're on our turf now'.
"But they had a blast. We had so many professional golfers and legends of the game come out to be in the movie and I think people will be really surprised by how much they're in it."
Happy Gilmore 2 Cast
- Adam Sandler
- Julie Bowen
- Christopher McDonald
- Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio
- Travis Kelce
- Conor Sherry
- Ethan Cutkosky
- Maxwell Jacob Friedman
- Philip Fine Schneider
- Rory McIlroy
- Scottie Scheffler
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Will Zalatoris
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
