Rory McIlroy And World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Miss Cut At St Jude Championship
In the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, both McIlroy and Scheffler were amongst a number of big names to miss the cut
It has been an eventful week in the golf world, with attention perhaps more fixated on the LIV Golf court hearing on Tuesday, where Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford were denied a temporary restraining order (TRO) to allow them to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
After the hearing, play got underway on Thursday, with players looking to squeeze in to the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, thus earning a spot in next week's event. In a tight contest, a number of big names won't be featuring on the weekend at the St Jude Championship, with Rory McIlroy and current World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, both missing the cut.
Featuring in his first tournament since being pipped to the Claret Jug by Cameron Smith, McIlroy bogeyed his final hole on Friday to miss the cut by one at TPC Southwind. However, the four time Major winner still remains firmly in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings.
It was a frustrating event for Scheffler also, who struggled on the first day with a three-over-par round. He did recover on Friday, but a two-under-par 68 left him too much to do as he missed the cut by two shots.
The World No.1 currently leads the standings in the FedEx Cup, with his incredible four wins in just over a month putting him some 1,200 points clear of Cameron Smith, who does have a chance of jumping Scheffler into the World No.1 spot this week.
Smith has recently been heavily linked with the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, LIV Golf, with reports emerging that a deal worth more than $100 million to join the Greg Norman-fronted tour has already been agreed.
What's more, the Australian stated in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he is "ready to cop some heat," with it appearing that the 28-year-old has all but confirmed his switch to the Saudi-backed series.
Along with McIlroy and Scheffler though, there are a number of players missing the cut, as Billy Horschel, who recently stated that he thought some of the LIV golfers had "been brainwashed," also missed the weekend by one stroke.
There is also going to be no appearances from Major winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Jason Day, with the trio failing to make the cut.
