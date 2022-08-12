'I'm Ready To Cop Some Heat' - Cam Smith Drops Major LIV Golf Hint

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Recently crowned Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is preparing to make his reported switch to LIV Golf official.

The Australian has been heavily linked with the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, with reports emerging that a deal worth more than $100 million to join the Greg Norman-fronted tour has already been agreed.

Smith refused to deny the rumours when grilled after his thrilling win at The 150th Open last month and faced further scrutiny ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after fellow Aussie Cameron Percy suggested he and Marc Leishman were as good as "gone" from the PGA Tour.

Should the reports prove true, the 28-year old could theoretically appear in the next event on the LIV Golf schedule as the Players champion, the Champion Golfer of the Year, the FedEx Cup champion, and the World No. 1. It would be a major body blow for the PGA Tour and following an opening three-under 67 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Smith told Sky Sports Golf's Nick Dougherty he is prepared for the backlash.

🗣️ "I'm ready to cop some heat"World No. 2 Cameron Smith drops biggest hint yet that he will be joining LIV Golf ⛳ pic.twitter.com/1xKetYDc1BAugust 11, 2022 See more

"Yeah, I mean it's just their job mate, that's what they are there to do," Smith said of the journalists reporting on the ongoing saga. "They are there to sell stories and I'm sure they have had a few looks at it over the last few days.

"I'm ready to cop some heat and I understand that's where it's at but like I said, I'm here to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs, that's my No. 1 goal and whatever happens after that will come from me."