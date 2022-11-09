Rolex Returns As Sponsor For DP World Tour's 2022 Grand Finale

Rolex will once again be the official timekeeper of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship as a host of the best players in the world prepare to battle it out at Jumeirah's Earth Course in Dubai from November 17-20.

It marks five years of Rolex's association with the tournament that has been a feature on the calendar since 2009 and will determine the winner of the season-long DP World Tour Rankings, with Rory McIlroy currently in pole position claim the honour.

It will also be the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the year that started back in January at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Launched in 2017, the Rolex Series continues to go from strength to strength, with the five leading DP World Tour events regularly attracting a star-studded field.

The legendary Swiss watchmaker has a long-standing history with golf that was established in 1967 when Arnold Palmer became the game's first Rolex Testimonee. Palmer's fellow 'Big Three' members soon followed and now Rolex boasts a roster littered with Major champions, while the brand continues to offer support at all levels of the game.

Among the past winners leading the way for Rolex in 2022 is Matt Fitzpatrick. Currently third in the DP World Tour Rankings, he will be vying to cap an exceptional season with a victory in Dubai, having won his first Major at the US Open in June.

In 2016, Fitzpatrick won this championship for the first time at the age of 22, becoming the youngest Englishman to claim three tour titles and obtaining automatic selection for the Ryder Cup. He lifted the trophy for a second time four years later and finished a career-high second on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Fitzpatrick said: "The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai is always a highlight of the year and a particularly special tournament for me, having won it in 2016 and 2020.

"I have played some of my best golf there, and with all to play for in the championship, I am really excited to be back at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. This year has been my best season yet and I am hoping to finish it off with a strong performance."

Fitzpatrick is joined in the field by fellow Rolex ambassador and two-time tournament winner Jon Rahm, who will also be hoping to finish his season off in style.