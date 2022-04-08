Revealed: The 5 Golfers Who Outdrove Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters

The Golfing Scientist was around 25 yards behind driving distance leader Rory McIlroy on day one at The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau hits a drive
Bryson DeChambeau is golf's longest hitter but five players in the Masters field managed to outdrive him on day one at Augusta National.

Bryson averaged 308.4 yards in round one with Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Champ and Rory McIlroy all averaging further than the American. McIlroy led the field in driving distance with an average of 333.2 yards, some 25 yards longer than DeChambeau.

DeChambeau said he has ignored medical advice to tee it up this week after returning from hip and hand injuries that have plagued his 2022 so far. He has managed just five starts this year with his results being a withdrawal, two missed cuts, a T58 and a T25 (coming in the 38-man Sentry Tournament of Champions).

Driving distance - Masters 2022 round one

  • 1. Rory McIlroy 333.2 yards
  • 2. Cameron Champ 321.3 yards
  • 3. Brooks Koepka 312.2 yards
  • 4. Tommy Fleetwood 309.7 yards
  • 5. Jon Rahm 309 yards
  • 6. Bryson DeChambeau 308.4 yards
  • 7. Luke List 307.7 yards
  • 8. Marc Leishman 307.2 yards
  • 9. Matthew Wolff 306.4 yards
  • 10. Sam Burns 303.4 yards

Tiger Woods, who made his first competitive start in 17 months on Thursday at Augusta National, averaged 288.3 yards in round one to sit 39th in the driving distance statistics.

Bottom of the pile, perhaps unsurprisingly, was 1987 champion Larry Mize with an average of 229.2 yards - some 104 yards behind Rory McIlroy. Jose Maria Olazabal was second-last with 244.1 yards behind Bernhard Langer with 247 yards and Sandy Lyle at 250.4 yards.

Driving distance average is calculated on two holes at Augusta National and is typically measured on one hole downwind and one hole into the wind.

