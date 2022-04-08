Revealed: The 5 Golfers Who Outdrove Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters
The Golfing Scientist was around 25 yards behind driving distance leader Rory McIlroy on day one at The Masters
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Bryson DeChambeau is golf's longest hitter but five players in the Masters field managed to outdrive him on day one at Augusta National.
Bryson averaged 308.4 yards in round one with Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Champ and Rory McIlroy all averaging further than the American. McIlroy led the field in driving distance with an average of 333.2 yards, some 25 yards longer than DeChambeau.
DeChambeau said he has ignored medical advice to tee it up this week after returning from hip and hand injuries that have plagued his 2022 so far. He has managed just five starts this year with his results being a withdrawal, two missed cuts, a T58 and a T25 (coming in the 38-man Sentry Tournament of Champions).
Driving distance - Masters 2022 round one
- 1. Rory McIlroy 333.2 yards
- 2. Cameron Champ 321.3 yards
- 3. Brooks Koepka 312.2 yards
- 4. Tommy Fleetwood 309.7 yards
- 5. Jon Rahm 309 yards
- 6. Bryson DeChambeau 308.4 yards
- 7. Luke List 307.7 yards
- 8. Marc Leishman 307.2 yards
- 9. Matthew Wolff 306.4 yards
- 10. Sam Burns 303.4 yards
Tiger Woods, who made his first competitive start in 17 months on Thursday at Augusta National, averaged 288.3 yards in round one to sit 39th in the driving distance statistics.
Bottom of the pile, perhaps unsurprisingly, was 1987 champion Larry Mize with an average of 229.2 yards - some 104 yards behind Rory McIlroy. Jose Maria Olazabal was second-last with 244.1 yards behind Bernhard Langer with 247 yards and Sandy Lyle at 250.4 yards.
Driving distance average is calculated on two holes at Augusta National and is typically measured on one hole downwind and one hole into the wind.
- LIVE Blog: Masters Day 2 coverage
Video: Things you didn't know about The Masters
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Tiger Blew My Mind' - Brandel Chamblee On 'Miraculous' Woods
The Golf Channel analyst was blown away by the performance of Tiger Woods on day one at The Masters
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
How Wide Should Your Golf Stance Be?
How wide should your golf stance be? In this video, PGA pro Ben Emerson answers that question with his expert advice
By Ben Emerson • Published
-
'Tiger Blew My Mind' - Brandel Chamblee On 'Miraculous' Woods
The Golf Channel analyst was blown away by the performance of Tiger Woods on day one at The Masters
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Masters Live Coverage 2022 Day 2 From Augusta: Im And McIlroy Among Morning Starters
Masters Live Coverage 2022 Day 2 From Augusta - Sungjae Im leads as round 2 of the Masters takes place
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
McIlroy 'Encouraged' Despite Continuing Unwanted Masters Streak
The Northern Irishman was left to rue a cold putter as he laboured to another over-par round to begin The Masters
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
The Masters Second Round Tee Times
Check out the timings for day two at Augusta National...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'Just Basically Freezing Myself To Death' Tiger Woods Describes How He Will Recover From Masters First Round
Woods acknowledged just how much work it will take to get ready for tomorrow's round...
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Cameron Smith Shoots 68 Despite "Really Frustrating" Opening And Closing Double Bogeys
The World No.6 took the clubhouse lead at The Masters after a round that featured eight birdies and two doubles, coming at the 1st and 18th holes
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Matthew Wolff Putts Out Of A Bunker At Augusta National
Matthew Wolff endured a peculiar first round at The Masters, with the 22-year-old putting out of a bunker at the 7th hole
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods Shoots One-Under-Par Round On Masters Return
Making his first appearance in 508 days, Tiger Woods produced a quite remarkable one-under-par first round at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock • Published