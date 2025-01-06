Report: Tiger Woods Beats Scheffler And McIlroy To $10m PIP Payout
For a third time in four years, the 15-time Major winner topped the Player Impact Program, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy completing the podium spots
The Player Impact Program results are in and, for a third time in four years, it's 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, who reportedly tops the charts, securing the $10 million first prize.
First reported by the Sports Business Journal, Woods topped the 10-man chart, which is based on a number of criteria, such as: Internet searches, earned media, TV sponsor exposure, general population and golf fan awareness.
Introduced back in 2020-21, the PIP is designed to reward players that have the largest impact on the PGA Tour as a business, with aspects like tickets, sponsorships, media consumption and fan engagement considered.
Given his status in the game, and despite making just five appearances on the PGA Tour in 2024, Woods tops the charts, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler second and former PIP winner, Rory McIlroy, third.
Throughout the year, Woods has only been seen at the four Major championships and Genesis Invitational but, at the start of the season, did split with Nike to release his Sun Day Red clothing brand. It now means the 49-year-old has won the PIP three out of the last four years, yielding around $50 million in the process.
In terms of Scheffler, his 2024 will go down as one of the best and bizarre of recent times. Claiming nine titles, including a Masters, an Olympic gold medal and multiple Signature Event accolades, the World No.1 also finished as the PGA Tour's Player of the Year.
Despite the dominance, arguably the most notable moment came at the PGA Championship, where Scheffler was arrested on Friday morning for a reported traffic violation (charges were eventually dropped). After being released later that day, he played his round, carding a five-under 67.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rounding out the top three is McIlroy, who won the PIP in 2023. For this year, the purse of the Program has been cut in half to $50 million, with McIlroy scooping $4.5 million for his third place finish.
Check out a full breakdown of the results below.
PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM PAYOUT
|Position
|Player
|Payout
|1st
|Tiger Woods
|$10 million
|2nd
|Scottie Scheffler
|$8 million
|3rd
|Rory McIlroy
|$4.5 million
|4th
|Xander Schauffele
|$4.5 million
|5th
|Jordan Spieth
|$4.5 million
|6th
|Collin Morikawa
|$4.5 million
|7th
|Shane Lowry
|$3.5 million
|8th
|Justin Thomas
|$3.5 million
|9th
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$3.5 million
|10th
|Wyndham Clark
|$3.5 million
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Mizuno JPX925 Forged Iron Review
We take a look at the latest iteration of a very popular iron model from Mizuno…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Are LIV Golfers Involved In TGL?
The TGL features 24 of the most recognizable players on the planet but there is a glaring omission with no LIV Golfers present for the two-month long event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Are LIV Golfers Involved In TGL?
The TGL features 24 of the most recognizable players on the planet but there is a glaring omission with no LIV Golfers present for the two-month long event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter Hideki Matsuyama Used To Shoot A PGA Tour Scoring Record At The Sentry
The Japanese star carded a 35-under PGA Tour record at The Sentry, with one of the reasons being down to his prototype Scotty Cameron putter
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That's Gonna Be Expensive' - Mix-Up Costs Pros Four Strokes And Almost Half A Million Dollars
A mix-up at The Sentry saw Will Zalatoris and Cam Davis play each other's golf balls, leading to a rules violation and a significant loss of earnings in the end
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
18 TGL Questions Answered Ahead Of New Hi-Tech Golf League
With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL starting in 2025 we've answered some of the most popular questions on the new hi-tech team league
By Paul Higham Published
-
Hideki Matsuyama Breaks PGA Tour Scoring Record On Route To Winning The Sentry
The 2021 Masters champion blew the field away at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course to win by three strokes and pick up the first PGA Tour trophy of 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
A Spinning Green, Real Grass And Augusta National Sand - Some Of The Cool Things To Know About The TGL's SoFi Center
The TGL is set to open up a new world to the professional golf scene and, with an exciting few months in store, we've noted some cool aspects to look out for
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is The PGA Tour's 72-Hole Scoring Record?
There have been hundreds of incredible tournaments on the PGA Tour, but which event and player holds the 72-hole scoring record?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That Would Be Great Entertainment' - Player Directors Back Idea For Significant Tour Championship Change To Set Up FedEx Cup Shootout
Discussions are already underway to alter the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs, with several ideas on the table ahead of possible changes in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published