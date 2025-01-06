Report: Tiger Woods Beats Scheffler And McIlroy To $10m PIP Payout

The Player Impact Program results are in and, for a third time in four years, it's 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, who reportedly tops the charts, securing the $10 million first prize.

First reported by the Sports Business Journal, Woods topped the 10-man chart, which is based on a number of criteria, such as: Internet searches, earned media, TV sponsor exposure, general population and golf fan awareness.

Introduced back in 2020-21, the PIP is designed to reward players that have the largest impact on the PGA Tour as a business, with aspects like tickets, sponsorships, media consumption and fan engagement considered.

Given his status in the game, and despite making just five appearances on the PGA Tour in 2024, Woods tops the charts, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler second and former PIP winner, Rory McIlroy, third.

Throughout the year, Woods has only been seen at the four Major championships and Genesis Invitational but, at the start of the season, did split with Nike to release his Sun Day Red clothing brand. It now means the 49-year-old has won the PIP three out of the last four years, yielding around $50 million in the process.

In terms of Scheffler, his 2024 will go down as one of the best and bizarre of recent times. Claiming nine titles, including a Masters, an Olympic gold medal and multiple Signature Event accolades, the World No.1 also finished as the PGA Tour's Player of the Year.

Despite the dominance, arguably the most notable moment came at the PGA Championship, where Scheffler was arrested on Friday morning for a reported traffic violation (charges were eventually dropped). After being released later that day, he played his round, carding a five-under 67.

Rounding out the top three is McIlroy, who won the PIP in 2023. For this year, the purse of the Program has been cut in half to $50 million, with McIlroy scooping $4.5 million for his third place finish.

Check out a full breakdown of the results below.

PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM PAYOUT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Player Payout 1st Tiger Woods $10 million 2nd Scottie Scheffler $8 million 3rd Rory McIlroy $4.5 million 4th Xander Schauffele $4.5 million 5th Jordan Spieth $4.5 million 6th Collin Morikawa $4.5 million 7th Shane Lowry $3.5 million 8th Justin Thomas $3.5 million 9th Tommy Fleetwood $3.5 million 10th Wyndham Clark $3.5 million