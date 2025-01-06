Report: Tiger Woods Beats Scheffler And McIlroy To $10m PIP Payout

For a third time in four years, the 15-time Major winner topped the Player Impact Program, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy completing the podium spots

Tiger Woods walks off the green smiling
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The Player Impact Program results are in and, for a third time in four years, it's 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, who reportedly tops the charts, securing the $10 million first prize.

First reported by the Sports Business Journal, Woods topped the 10-man chart, which is based on a number of criteria, such as: Internet searches, earned media, TV sponsor exposure, general population and golf fan awareness.

Tiger Woods and his caddie at The Open at Royal Troon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Introduced back in 2020-21, the PIP is designed to reward players that have the largest impact on the PGA Tour as a business, with aspects like tickets, sponsorships, media consumption and fan engagement considered.

Given his status in the game, and despite making just five appearances on the PGA Tour in 2024, Woods tops the charts, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler second and former PIP winner, Rory McIlroy, third.

Throughout the year, Woods has only been seen at the four Major championships and Genesis Invitational but, at the start of the season, did split with Nike to release his Sun Day Red clothing brand. It now means the 49-year-old has won the PIP three out of the last four years, yielding around $50 million in the process.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy wait on the first tee

Scheffler and McIlroy feature on the PIP list for another year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of Scheffler, his 2024 will go down as one of the best and bizarre of recent times. Claiming nine titles, including a Masters, an Olympic gold medal and multiple Signature Event accolades, the World No.1 also finished as the PGA Tour's Player of the Year.

Despite the dominance, arguably the most notable moment came at the PGA Championship, where Scheffler was arrested on Friday morning for a reported traffic violation (charges were eventually dropped). After being released later that day, he played his round, carding a five-under 67.

Rounding out the top three is McIlroy, who won the PIP in 2023. For this year, the purse of the Program has been cut in half to $50 million, with McIlroy scooping $4.5 million for his third place finish.

Check out a full breakdown of the results below.

PLAYER IMPACT PROGRAM PAYOUT

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPlayerPayout
1stTiger Woods$10 million
2ndScottie Scheffler$8 million
3rdRory McIlroy$4.5 million
4th Xander Schauffele$4.5 million
5th Jordan Spieth$4.5 million
6th Collin Morikawa$4.5 million
7th Shane Lowry$3.5 million
8th Justin Thomas$3.5 million
9thTommy Fleetwood$3.5 million
10thWyndham Clark$3.5 million
TOPICS
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸