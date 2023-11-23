How Is The PGA Tour's Player Impact Program Decided?

The controversial $100million scheme rewards the top players at the end of the season. But how does it work?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Tiger Woods of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

This year's Player Impact Program (PIP) results have been released by the PGA Tour, with Rory McIlroy usurping Tiger Woods to take home the $15million first prize. 

In their own words, the PIP "is designed to reward members who - through objective measurement criteria - are shown to generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour."

In essence, the scheme is there to reward the biggest names in the game for being just that - the biggest names. Those who are most known, who fans tune in to watch and whose names are found most regularly on social media and news headlines. 

It's also worth noting that as it's funded by the PGA Tour, only players on that Tour are eligible, meaning LIV players do not qualify for this year's bonus.

PIP Winners 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankNamePayout ($)
1stRory McIlroy15,000,000
2ndTiger Woods12,000,000
3rd Jon Rahm9,000,000
4thJordan Spieth 7,500,000
5thScottie Scheffler6,000,000
6th Rickie Fowler5,500,000
7thViktor Hovland5,000,000
8th Justin Thomas5,000,000
9thTommy Fleetwood5,000,000
10th Max Homa5,000,000
11th Xander Schauffele3,000,000
12thJason Day3,000,000
13th Tony Finau3,000,000
14thCollin Morikawa3,000,000
15thMatt Fitzpatrick 3,000,000
16thWyndham Clark2,000,000
17thCameron Young2,000,000
18thJustin Rose2,000,000
19thPatrick Cantlay2,000,000
20thBrian Harman2,000,000

Introduced in the 2020-21 season, the PIP has not been without its critics, though. PGA Tour pro Nate Lashley brandished it as "an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players, while DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell suggested pro golf had "lost its mind" when the latest figures were released.

Much of the criticism comes down to the eye-watering sums handed out but also the fact that the standings are not determined by on-course performance. 

And while the latter notion is only somewhat true - Brian Harman's maiden Major triumph at the Open Championship and subsequent qualification for the Ryder Cup will have played a big part in his 20th-place finish, for example - it is true that off-course metrics largely dictate the results.

So how is the PIP decided?

Well, there are five sections to any golfer's PIP score: Nielsen Brand Exposure, Google Search Data, Media Mentions, MARC General Population Awareness and MARC Golf Fan Awareness. Let's unpack them all.

Nielsen Brand Exposure - This figure calculates the duration (time) that a player’s sponsor logo(s) appeared on screen during Saturday and Sunday PGA TOUR telecasts. If you've performed well and been in the hunt on the weekend throughout the year or at big tournaments, you'll score well on this.

Google Search Data - This measures the number of times a player’s name is specifically searched using Google.

Media mentions - Similarly to the category above, this tracks the number of unique news articles that include a player’s name.

MARC General Population Awareness - This score is calculated through surveys with the general public to gauge how well a player is known to a non-golf audience.

MARC Golf Fan Awareness - In a similar vein, this score surveys people who watch golf regularly to see how widely recognised a given player is.

Through these metrics, it's easy to see why someone like Tiger Woods, who hasn't teed it up in competition since April, can rank so high up the rankings. But there are also opportunities for lesser-known players to be rewarded if they have a good year on Tour and feature regularly in news pieces and on broadcast.

PIP past winners

PIP Winners 2022

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankNamePayout ($)
1stTiger Woods15,000,000
2ndRory McIlroy12,000,000
3rd Jordan Spieth 9,000,000
4th Justin Thomas7,500,000
5thJon Rahm6,000,000
6thScottie Scheffler5,500,000
7thXander Schauffele5,000,000
8thMatt Fitzpatrick 5,000,000
9thWill Zalatoris5,000,000
10thTony Finau5,000,000
11thCollin Morikawa3,000,000
12thShane Lowry3,000,000
13thKevin Kisner3,000,000
14thMax Homa3,000,000
15thBilly Horschel3,000,000
16thRickie Fowler2,000,000
17thAdam Scott2,000,000
18thJason Day2,000,000
19thPatrick Cantlay2,000,000
20thViktor Hovland2,000,000

PIP Winners 2021

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankNamePayout ($)
1stTiger Woods8,000,000
2ndPhil Mickelson6,000,000
3rdRory McIlroy3,500,000
4thJordan Spieth 3,500,000
5thBryson DeChambeau 3,500,000
6thJustin Thomas3,500,000
7thDustin Johnson3,000,000
8thBrooks Koepka3,000,000
9thJon Rahm3,000,000
10thBubba Watson3,000,000
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.

Latest