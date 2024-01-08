How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods Splitting With Nike Golf

After weeks of speculation, Tiger Woods has confirmed he has split with Nike after 27 years. Given the iconic association Woods has built with the brand since he was 20, it’s no surprise that there has been plenty of reaction to the news on social media.

That includes many influential figures in the game, who’ve had their say on the end of one of the most famous sporting partnerships of all time.

Woods broke the news on his own social media accounts, describing the “amazing moments and memories” he had forged with the brand, which he said was “iconic” before thanking co-founder Phil Knight and the “the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Nike released a statement of its own, accompanied by an image of Woods in his famous Sunday red, along with the words: “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.” The brand also said: "Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful."

Following the announcement, golf writer Jason Sobel took heart from the wording of the statements, pointing out that it appeared the split was amicable and that there had been no "bitter ending."

The mutual admiration/respect voiced publicly today from both Tiger Woods and Nike should suggest that there are no hard feelings between them to this chapter being closed, that it's not some bitter ending.

The news led to many others to reminisce on their favourite Nike ads featuring Woods, and posting the videos alongside their own thoughts:

Lots of great Tiger-Nike ads over the years. But this one, in my mind, remains the best and most beautiful. Simple perfection.

In honor of the unbelievable Tiger Woods / Nike marketing run, I give you my favorite commercial of all time as narrated by his father

Nike Golf gave us some epic ads, but none were as good as this one of a young Rory McIlroy being inspired by a peak Tiger Woods as a kid. I wouldn't Mind so many ad breaks during golf coverage if they were all like this!

My favorite Tiger/Nike commercial ... so good.

Meanwhile, for some, it was a chance to drill down into the numbers to make sense of the huge finances at the heart of Woods' partnership with Nike over the years:

The end of an era. After nearly 30 years with @nike, Tiger is calling it quits.A look back at his deals: • 1996: 5-year/$40 million • 2001: 5-year/$100 million • 2006: 8-year/$160 million • 2013: 10-year/$200 million When one door closes....

Nike letting Tiger Woods walk away at the end of his career reminds me a lot of what happened with Roger Federer.Federer ended up signing a $300 million deal with Uniqlo and an equity-based deal with On Running that earned him another $300 million.One of the best deals ever.

Tiger Woods has announced that he is leaving Nike.• 27-year partnership• $500 million in payments• Billions in sales generatedOne of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history is officially over.

DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal wrote that he hopes the news doesn't mean we've seen the last of Woods in his Sunday red. He wrote: "The rumours are true, @TigerWoods and @nike are splitting ways. Sad news but I still hope to see Tiger wearing red and black on Sunday afternoon at @TheMasters."

The rumours are true, @TigerWoods and @nike are splitting ways. Sad news but I still hope to see Tiger wearing red and black on Sunday afternoon at @TheMasters.

Elsewhere, some chose to reflect on the most iconic moments featuring Woods wearing Nike attire, while for FriedEggGolf, it was a chance to consider which Nike outfits were the most memorable:

As they part ways, let's always remember the greatest Tiger/Nike moment on a golf course.

Some iconic and some horrendous over the years.What Tiger x Nike fits will you always remember?

For others, the news simply offered the chance for them to reflect on a truly iconic association:

Loving him was ~red~RIP, Tiger and Nike partnership. 1996-2023.

Tiger and Nike. It was one hell of a ride.

Seeing Tiger and Nike go their separate ways after 27 years

While reminiscing on the partnership was a recurring theme, Brendan Porath saw the end of the partnership as a chance for Woods to look to the future. The Shotgun Start podcast co-host wrote: "I am excited to see Tiger get out from under the thumb of Nike and be given some freedom to explore."

I am excited to see Tiger get out from under the thumb of Nike and be given some freedom to explore

Of course, after successful comeback tournaments at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship at the end of 2023, Woods is indeed still very much a going concern as a player. Regardless of the end of his deal with Nike, that's something the 15-time Major winner alluded to in his own statement, promising at the end of it: "See you in LA."

That's a reference to his expected appearance at next month's Genesis Invitational, which hinted that even without the brand he's been associated with for almost three decades, he's far from finished yet. As Woods also promised in his statement: "There will certainly be another chapter."