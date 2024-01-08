How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods Splitting With Nike Golf

News of the 15-time Major winner's split with the brand brought plenty of reaction on social media

Image featuring the back of Tiger Woods and comments on X about his split with Nike
Tiger Woods has announced his split with Nike, which has drawn plenty of social media reaction
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After weeks of speculation, Tiger Woods has confirmed he has split with Nike after 27 years. Given the iconic association Woods has built with the brand since he was 20, it’s no surprise that there has been plenty of reaction to the news on social media.

That includes many influential figures in the game, who’ve had their say on the end of one of the most famous sporting partnerships of all time.

Woods broke the news on his own social media accounts, describing the “amazing moments and memories” he had forged with the brand, which he said was “iconic” before thanking co-founder Phil Knight and the “the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Nike released a statement of its own, accompanied by an image of Woods in his famous Sunday red, along with the words: “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.” The brand also said: "Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful."

Following the announcement, golf writer Jason Sobel took heart from the wording of the statements, pointing out that it appeared the split was amicable and that there had been no "bitter ending."

The news led to many others to reminisce on their favourite Nike ads featuring Woods, and posting the videos alongside their own thoughts:

Meanwhile, for some, it was a chance to drill down into the numbers to make sense of the huge finances at the heart of Woods' partnership with Nike over the years:

DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal wrote that he hopes the news doesn't mean we've seen the last of Woods in his Sunday red. He wrote: "The rumours are true, @TigerWoods and @nike are splitting ways. Sad news but I still hope to see Tiger wearing red and black on Sunday afternoon at @TheMasters."

Elsewhere, some chose to reflect on the most iconic moments featuring Woods wearing Nike attire, while for FriedEggGolf, it was a chance to consider which Nike outfits were the most memorable:

For others, the news simply offered the chance for them to reflect on a truly iconic association:

While reminiscing on the partnership was a recurring theme, Brendan Porath saw the end of the partnership as a chance for Woods to look to the future. The Shotgun Start podcast co-host wrote: "I am excited to see Tiger get out from under the thumb of Nike and be given some freedom to explore."

Of course, after successful comeback tournaments at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship at the end of 2023, Woods is indeed still very much a going concern as a player. Regardless of the end of his deal with Nike, that's something the 15-time Major winner alluded to in his own statement, promising at the end of it: "See you in LA." 

That's a reference to his expected appearance at next month's Genesis Invitational, which hinted that even without the brand he's been associated with for almost three decades, he's far from finished yet. As Woods also promised in his statement: "There will certainly be another chapter."

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

