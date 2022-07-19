Report: Stenson To Meet Ryder Cup Officials Amid LIV Golf Move

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Henrik Stenson is reportedly set to meet with Ryder Cup officials on Tuesday according to the Telegraph to discuss his position amid ongoing speculation that he is the latest figure to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

The Swede would be a major coup for the Greg Norman-fronted Series with Stenson apparently ready to appear in next week's third LIV event in New Jersey. The 2016 Open champion was only announced as Europe's captain in March and if his dramatic U-turn happens as reported, it will inevitably add to the fractious relationship between the new venture and what is regarded as the established ecosystem.

Per a report in the Telegraph (opens in new tab), Stenson was said to have assured Ryder Cup officials of his loyalty to the DP World Tour at the time of his appointment as there were growing concerns he was mulling a $30m offer - the same deal reportedly accepted by Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

In response, a clause was apparently entered into the contractual agreement between the Swede and the Ryder Cup that read: "The successful candidate will be expected during his tenure to commit to supporting the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour exclusively and therefore, by extension, not supporting or promoting other properties [including, without limitation, other Tours, Leagues, Series or Competitions]."

If Stenson were to make the move to LIV Golf and be removed of his position, he will join fellow European stars Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Graeme McDowell. Although unlikely to feature in a playing capacity, all would have been expected to hold future captain and/or vice captain positions in future.

Those that joined the breakaway Series were met with suspension by the PGA Tour, whilst the DP World Tour handed out suspensions for three co-sanctioned tournaments and imposed £100,000 fines. Ian Poulter, one of three to take legal action against the DP World Tour, had his suspension "temporarily stayed."

It is not yet fully known as to whether the Ryder Cup will respond with sanctions, however Sky Sports reported late on Sunday evening at St Andrews that Stenson is to be "stripped of the captaincy" should he inform officials that he has joined the LIV Golf Series.

Sky Sports presenter Rob Lee insisted the Ryder Cup is 'bigger than Henrik' and added: "If he goes to LIV he seals his own future. He had an agreement with the Tour that he was going to be there guy, all the way through the captaincy and through the Ryder Cup next year. If he reneges on that and does something else then that's the end of that. So, he's kind of decided his own fate.

"There's lots of good things for Henrik Stenson and he's kind of just flushing it all down the toilet now with his U turn."

Zach Johnson has already confirmed that LIV Golf players will not be eligible for qualification on the United States Ryder Cup team.