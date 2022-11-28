Report: PGA Tour Loses Mexico Venue To LIV Golf For 2023 Season Opener

An announcement confirming the 2023 LIV Golf season schedule is expected in the coming days. In the meantime, attention has turned to which courses will host events in the expanded 14-tournament League.

Earlier in the month, it was confirmed that The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, would host a tournament, while reports suggest Real Club de Valderrama in Spain could host another. However, the season is expected to begin in Mexico in February, and according to a report in Golfweek (opens in new tab), the opener will be held at El Camaleon Golf Club, which, until now, had hosted the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

The venue began hosting the tournament, then named the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun, in 2007, just one year after it opened. The news will come as a blow to the PGA Tour, particularly given the venue was the first official PGA Tour event played outside either the US or Canada. There have also been some high-profile winners of the tournament at the course, including Graeme McDowell in 2015 and Viktor Hovland in 2021. More recently, the 2022/23 season tournament was played at the course earlier in the month, where Russell Henley cruised to victory by four shots over Brian Harman.

The news is perhaps not entirely unexpected considering that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman designed the course, which offers three distinct landscapes - tropical jungle, dense mangroves and long stretches of oceanfront sand. Meanwhile, despite losing the venue to its bitter rival, the World Wide Technology Championship will likely remain on the PGA Tour, albeit at a different venue.

Golfweek also reports that an official announcement is expected as early as Tuesday, while its debut as a LIV Golf course is expected on 24 February.

