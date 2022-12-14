Report: Charlie Woods To Play From Same Tees As John Daly And Nelly Korda At PNC
The 13-year-old will reportedly play two tees back from just a year ago during the Florida tournament
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Charlie Woods’ burgeoning reputation as a future player to watch has been growing ever since he and his dad Tiger finished second at last year’s PNC Championship - a performance that included 11 birdies in succession for the pair during the final round.
Since then, several reports have highlighted the 13-year-old’s eye-catching talent, including a record-low score of 68 in a September qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship in Florida. That was followed by Tiger’s recent revelation that his son recently out him for the first time - a feat in itself given Woods’s outstanding ability to drive the ball long distances.
Now, as if to highlight the fact that Charlie has developed a drive to be reckoned with, the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis has tweeted that Woods will play from the same tees as one of the biggest hitters the game has ever seen, John Daly, at the PNC Championship, along with women’s World No.2 Nelly Korda and one of his father’s great rivals from the past, three-time Major winner Vijay Singh. That means he will play just one up from the championship tees and two tees back from where he played last year.
Charlie Woods will play one up from the championship tees at the @PNCchampionship which is two tees back from where he played last year. As for now, the committee deciding with his length 13 yo Charlie will play from the same tee as @VijaySinghGolf, @PGA_JohnDaly & @NellyKorda.December 14, 2022
At the tournament, Tiger and Charlie will attempt to go one better than last year, when they were beaten into the runner-up position by two shots behind Daly and his son John Daly II. Tiger and Charlie have been paired with Justin Thomas and his dad Mike for the opening round of the tournament. Elsewhere, Korda plays with her dad Petr, while Singh teams up with his son Qass.
Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Tiger And Charlie Woods Paired With Justin And Mike Thomas At PNC Championship
The friendly rivalry between the families will resume in the opening round of the tournament in Florida
By Mike Hall • Published
-
WATCH: John Daly Belly Flops Into Golf Course Lake
The American lived up to his fun-loving reputation with a dip at Trump National Doral
By Mike Hall • Published