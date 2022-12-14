Report: Charlie Woods To Play From Same Tees As John Daly And Nelly Korda At PNC

Charlie Woods’ burgeoning reputation as a future player to watch has been growing ever since he and his dad Tiger finished second at last year’s PNC Championship - a performance that included 11 birdies in succession for the pair during the final round.

Since then, several reports have highlighted the 13-year-old’s eye-catching talent, including a record-low score of 68 in a September qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship in Florida. That was followed by Tiger’s recent revelation that his son recently out him for the first time - a feat in itself given Woods’s outstanding ability to drive the ball long distances.

Now, as if to highlight the fact that Charlie has developed a drive to be reckoned with, the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis has tweeted that Woods will play from the same tees as one of the biggest hitters the game has ever seen, John Daly, at the PNC Championship, along with women’s World No.2 Nelly Korda and one of his father’s great rivals from the past, three-time Major winner Vijay Singh. That means he will play just one up from the championship tees and two tees back from where he played last year.

Charlie Woods will play one up from the championship tees at the @PNCchampionship which is two tees back from where he played last year. As for now, the committee deciding with his length 13 yo Charlie will play from the same tee as @VijaySinghGolf, @PGA_JohnDaly & @NellyKorda.December 14, 2022 See more

At the tournament, Tiger and Charlie will attempt to go one better than last year, when they were beaten into the runner-up position by two shots behind Daly and his son John Daly II. Tiger and Charlie have been paired with Justin Thomas and his dad Mike for the opening round of the tournament. Elsewhere, Korda plays with her dad Petr, while Singh teams up with his son Qass.

